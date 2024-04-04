City of Charleston Offering Special Event Parking Garage Rate for Bridge Run Participants

×
The City of Charleston will offer a special event flat parking rate of $5 for Cooper River Bridge Run participants at three downtown parking garages beginning at 5 pm on Friday, April 5th and running until 2 pm on Saturday, April 6th.
The special event rate only applies at the following garages:
- Visitors Center Parking Garage on Mary Street between King and Meeting Streets
- S.C. Aquarium Garage on Calhoun Street between East Bay and Concord Streets
- 34 St. Philip Street Garage on Saint Philip Street between George and Liberty Streets
Cars must be parked in the garage after 5 pm Friday and removed by 2 pm Saturday to receive the $5 rate.