The 701 Center for Contemporary Art (CCA) is thrilled to announce the return of the much-anticipated Columbia Open Studios, the Midlands’ largest art event. This free, self-guided tour invites you to explore the vibrant and diverse art scene that pulses through our city.

The artistic buzz has already begun to sweep across town as artists prepare to open their studios to the public. With a unique blend of established professionals and emerging talents, Columbia Open Studios promises a weekend brimming with creativity, discovery, and community spirit.

Kick-off festivities begin with our Launch Party on Wednesday, March 20th from 6-8 pm at 701 Whaley in the Marketplace. We welcome everyone in our community to join us in celebrating the upcoming weekend of art exploration. While there is no entry fee, we suggest a $5 donation to support our continued efforts to promote contemporary art in our region. It will be an evening filled with camaraderie, light refreshments, and a raffle boasting some truly incredible prizes.

Columbia Open Studios weekend offers a unique opportunity for attendees to learn about individual artists, their creative processes, and cultural backgrounds. The event fosters understanding, appreciation, and enjoyment of contemporary art, aligning perfectly with 701 CCA's mission.

As we look forward to the event, we're excited to witness the enthusiasm and fervor that's spreading throughout the community. Columbia Open Studios is more than just an art event. It is a testament to the thriving creative spirit of our city and its people.

We invite you all to join us in this celebration of local talent and community spirit. Let's make Columbia Open Studios 2024 a memorable experience for everyone involved!

For more information about the event, please visit www.columbiaopenstudios.org or www.701cca.org.

About 701 CCA

The 701 Center for Contemporary Art (CCA) is the largest nonprofit art center in South Carolina, dedicated to producing continuous contemporary art exhibitions and year-round cultural programming. Our mission is to promote understanding, appreciation, and enjoyment of contemporary art.