Cougars End Season in NCAA First Round

SPOKANE, Wash. – The No. 13 College of Charleston men's basketball team fell to No. 4 Alabama 109-96 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament to conclude the 2023-24 season. The Cougars finish with an overall record of 27-8 and their second straight appearance in March Madness.

Charleston opened the game on a 4-0 run, shooting 50% from the field during the opening five minutes of play. Bryce Butler found his rhythm for eight points early all by backing down Crimson Tide defenders.

Alabama took their first lead of the game at 20-19 with ten minutes to play in the first half. The Tide went on a 10-0 run before a Ben Burnham floater 9:15 broke the run.

Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena erupted on a James Scott dunk before the Cougars fell cold from field, going four minutes without a basket to enter the half down 51-34. Butler and Frankie Policelli led the Cougars with eight points each.

Kobe Rodgers started the second half for the Cougars with a drive to the hoop. Two more Scott dunks off feeds from CJ Fulton provided a spark for Charleston, but the Cougars could not counter the Alabama attack.

KEY COUGARS

Burnham led the Cougars with 19 points followed by Policelli with 15, Rodgers with 14, Reyne Smith with 13, Scott with 11 and Butler with 10 to make six Cougars in double-digit scoring.

Ante Brzovic and Butler each grabbed a team-high eight rebounds while Rodgers added four assists.

GAME NOTES