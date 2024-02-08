Credit One Charleston Open Unveils New Attendee Experiences and Programming

The Credit One Charleston Open, the largest women’s-only tennis tournament in North America, continues to invest in its fan experience, food and beverage offerings and off-court activities for attendees. The WTA 500 tournament will return March 30 - April 7, 2024 in the Credit One Stadium on Daniel Island in Charleston. The player field already includes several top-ranked players with commitments from Jessica Pegula, Maria Sakkari, 2023 champion Ons Jabeur and Charleston locals World No. 23 Emma Navarro and Shelby Rogers.

In addition to world-class tennis, the event will offer tournament-goers off-court experiences throughout the nine-day event including a new pickleball and padel experience, elevated dining options from Sorelle, 167 Raw and The Charleston Grill, live music, talk shows and more. The Credit One Charleston Open’s Fan Hub is the official resource for all of the exciting happenings to see and do on-site.

“The Credit One Charleston Open isn't just a tennis tournament, it's a unique experience in Charleston and a connection point for fans of all ages,” said Bob Moran, President of Beemok Sports & Entertainment. “We believe that investing in fan engagement on-site is absolutely essential. Our aim is to elevate our attendee’s experience, grow the game of tennis, and introduce it to new audiences. We're committed to bringing an interactive and exciting atmosphere to life because at the end of the day, it's all about creating memories, having fun and developing a passion for tennis at our tournament.”

The tournament has also made its on-site experience more fan-friendly with featured practice courts, more options to view and experience tennis and paddle sports around the grounds, a robust “Credit One Stadium” app and more memorable moments throughout, including the addition of three new tournament ambassadors to join former Grand Slam champion Tracy Austin. Olympic Gold Medalist Monica Puig, three-time WTA champion Alison Riske and 2021 Australian Open finalist Jennifer Brady have been named Credit One Charleston Open ambassadors and will host special events, interactive programming and daily talk shows with fellow WTA players.

Fan Experience Features:

MUSC Health Family Weekend, Saturday, March 30 - Sunday, March 31. Family Weekend features two days of family-friendly activities during the tournament’s qualifying rounds, including jump castles, live music, games, fairy hair, balloon art and more. On behalf of MUSC Health, Family Weekend admission is free for kids 16 and under, and adult tickets are only $10.

Doubles, Bubbles & Bites presented by Domaine Chandon, Saturday, March 30 - Sunday, March 31. This special event will feature a four-course small bite & sparkling wine pairing from Chandon alongside a lively conversation with a WTA top doubles team. Tickets are $100 per person and sold in tables of two and four.

USTA Play Tennis! Provision Fan Zone, Saturday, March 30 - Sunday, April 7. Adults and kids are welcome to put their tennis skills to the test in the Fan Zone, in partnership with USTA South Carolina, with fun games like Speed of Serve, Ball Kid and Knock ‘em Down Challenges.

Kids Zone, Saturday, March 30 - Friday, April 5. Bring the kids! Not only are kids 16 and under free all week, the tournament is expanding programming for juniors to capitalize on local spring breaks including four different jump castle opportunities in the new Kids Zone.

The Draw, Saturday, March 30, 3pm. Fans who attend this event will be the first to know the first-round matchups and path to the 2024 Credit One Charleston Open finals. Two WTA players will be in attendance and available for a photo opportunity at the conclusion of the draw.

Live Music, Saturday, March 30 - Sunday, April 7. Expanded live music programming is coming to the grounds this year with multiple acoustic performances happening on-site at First Serve Plaza and The Oaks. Local favorites, Lauren Hall, Matt MacKelcan, Dylan Swinson and more will take the stage daily.

Autograph Sessions, Saturday, March 30 - Friday, April 5. Meet the stars of the WTA with autograph sessions throughout the tournament. Download the Credit One Stadium app to learn schedules and times.

Talking Tennis, Saturday, March 30 - Sunday, April 7. Join in daily for live, on-site interviews at The Oaks with the tournament’s top players and coaches. Fans will get an inside look into the journeys, successes and struggles that have shaped their tennis careers.

Gospel Brunch, Sunday, April 7. Kick-off finals Sunday with performances by Voices of Deliverance, a renowned choir, and an elevated Southern brunch buffet with deluxe Bloody Mary & mimosa bars. Tickets are $125 per person.

Food and Beverage Features:

The Credit One Charleston Open will be home to several new dining destinations on-site. At COCO Row, attendees will experience a variety of flavors including Daniel Island favorite Mpishi, seafood offerings from 167 Raw, healthy bites from Verde and Playa Bowls, authentic slices from Orlando’s Pizza and refreshments from Lowcountry Lemonade.

The Beemok Hospitality Collection (BHC) Bistro will showcase the culinary delights from renowned Charleston establishments Sorelle, Charleston Grill, Meeting at Market and The Palmetto Cafe, bringing the downtown dining experience to the tournament. In addition, the New Realm Bar will feature sips from Charleston with local craft seasonal beers on tap.

Stop by Rally and Refresh to grab a “Paddle Paloma” featuring Patron tequila, select a pickle-themed snack and learn your hand at pickleball, padel or tennis.

The picturesque Oaks Deck will feature a full-service cocktail bar, on a newly constructed entertainment deck, as well as sparkling wines from Domaine Chandon. Kim Crawford Bar will serve rosé and sauvignon blanc wines and frosé. In addition, destinations serving Möet, Grey Goose, Michelob Ultra, Cutwater, Nütrl, Patron and the tournament’s signature cocktail “The First Serve'' will be found around the grounds.

The First Serve Plaza, located directly behind the front gate, will be the first stop for top-shelf Bloody Marys and mimosas, as well as coffee and breakfast bites from Daddy’s Breakfast & Espresso food truck.

Club Court Café, located next to Althea Gibson Club Court and powered by Volvo, will be home to Chick-Fil-A, Village Juice & Kitchen Company and Urban Alchemy.

A Food Truck village on-site will feature popular local fare from Life Raft Treats, Mr. Poppers Popcorn, Motley Chew, Bangin’ Vegan Eats, Kona Ice, Mama Dot’s and King of Pops. And, classic sporting fare will be served inside the Credit One Stadium with a few new twists, like the Charleston Dog, an all beef frank served with bacon jam, sliced tomato, okra, b&b pickles, onions and spicy mustard.

Partner Programming Features:

The DXC Technology series will blend sportsmanship, culinary delights and inspirational stories of women in leadership. Hosted daily, players will take center stage learning hands-on from the tournament’s gastronomy talents - from learning how to roll sushi to perfecting an acai bowl - in this interactive series.

Back by popular demand, Har-Tru “Play On After Dark” will return on Thursday, April 6. This free high-energy special event features glow-in-the-dark tennis games in a one-of-a-kind experience. Space is limited and registration is required.

Tournament partners Volvo, Motorola, Dunlop, Southern Tide and Har-Tru will feature on-site experiences for fans to play games, pose for photos, experience new products, shop and meet players. Credit One Bank will also bring back its popular “Selfie with the Stars”, the virtual photo booth experience where attendees can pose for photos with players from the Charleston field.

Tickets for the 2024 tournament can be purchased online at creditonecharlestonopen.com or by calling (843) 856-7900. When purchasing tickets for the 2023 Credit One Charleston Open, patrons can choose from single session tickets from Saturday, March 30 - Sunday, April 7. All tournament packages have officially sold out for the 2024 tournament, including 100 and 200 level packages.