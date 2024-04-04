Darius Rucker's Riverfront Revival will Feature Hootie & the Blowfish, Tedeschi Trucks Band, and More

Darius Rucker's Riverfront Revival on Wednesday announced that their 2024 lineup will include Hootie & The Blowfish, Tedeschi Trucks Band, The Revivalists, Jamey Johnson, Collective Soul, Arrested Development, Sister Hazel, and more. The two-day festival returns to North Charleston's Riverfront Park on October 11th and 12th.

The full lineup can be seen below:

Friday, October 11th

Tedeschi Trucks Band

The Revivalists

Paul Cauthen

Southall

Grace Bowers & The Hodge Podge

July Moon

Saturday, October 12th

Hootie & The Blowfish

Jamey Johnson

Collective Soul

Arrested Development

Hailey Whitters

Sister Hazel

Shane Profitt

Gritty Flyright

Brady Smith

Elizabeth Covington

Tickets are available to purchase here.

Proceeds from each ticket sold will once again benefit the Arts in Healing program at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) Children’s Hospital and Just Be You, a local nonprofit helping to build teens’ confidence self-love and self-compassion.