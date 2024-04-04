Darius Rucker's Riverfront Revival will Feature Hootie & the Blowfish, Tedeschi Trucks Band, and More

×
Darius Rucker's Riverfront Revival on Wednesday announced that their 2024 lineup will include Hootie & The Blowfish, Tedeschi Trucks Band, The Revivalists, Jamey Johnson, Collective Soul, Arrested Development, Sister Hazel, and more. The two-day festival returns to North Charleston's Riverfront Park on October 11th and 12th.
The full lineup can be seen below:
Friday, October 11th
- Tedeschi Trucks Band
- The Revivalists
- Paul Cauthen
- Southall
- Grace Bowers & The Hodge Podge
- July Moon
Saturday, October 12th
- Hootie & The Blowfish
- Jamey Johnson
- Collective Soul
- Arrested Development
- Hailey Whitters
- Sister Hazel
- Shane Profitt
- Gritty Flyright
- Brady Smith
- Elizabeth Covington
Tickets are available to purchase here.
Proceeds from each ticket sold will once again benefit the Arts in Healing program at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) Children’s Hospital and Just Be You, a local nonprofit helping to build teens’ confidence self-love and self-compassion.