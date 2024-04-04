Firefly Celebrates 2024 Concert Lineup with Dedicated Bourbon Bottles

Firefly Distillery today announced the largest lineup of artists to hit the Live At Firefly stage yet. With tickets on sale now, concerts will include performances from artists like T-Pain, Mt. Joy, Lake Street Dive, 311, and more. To celebrate each performance, Firefly will release its special edition LIVE Bourbon bottles, a limited run of single barrel bourbons dedicated to each Live at Firefly show. For each of the eleven concerts, there will be eleven LIVE Bourbon lines released which will exclusively be available to concert goers at the distillery at 4201 Spurill Avenue.

"These are some of the biggest names to come through our Live at Firefly stage, and with that, we wanted to create a way for the concert experience to live on after the show,” said Scott Newitt, co-owner of Firefly Distillery. "Our LIVE Bourbon bottles are hand selected barrels, bottled for each specific concert which makes it a special keepsake."

Named “LIVE Bourbon” in celebration of live music, each specialty bottle will have a commemorative label featuring the concert artist and date. Specialty bourbon bottles will be available to the public beginning a week ahead of each show from Monday through Saturday. The Distillery is closed to the public on concert days, allowing only ticket holders to purchase on the day of concerts, excluding Sundays. As a limited run for each concert, LIVE Bourbon will be available for $70 while supplies last at the distillery.

Live At Firefly 2024 Concert Lineup:

Wednesday, May 1, 2024 - Bad Religion x Social Distortion with special guest The LoveBombs

Wednesday, May 8, 2024 - Queens of the Stone Age with special guest Royal Blood

Monday, May 20, 2024 - Chappell Roan

Friday, May 31, 2024 - Pixies & Modest Mouse with special guest Cat Power

Friday, June 27, 2024 - T-Pain with special guests LaRussell, NandoSTL, Young Ca$h

Saturday, July 20, 2024 - Nickel Creek and Andrew Bird

Thursday, July 25, 2024 - Iration & Pepper with special guests DENM and Artikal Sound system

Tuesday, August 13, 2024 - 311 with special guests AWOLNATION & Neon Trees

Saturday, August 31, 2024 - Sublime With Rome

Tuesday, September 17, 2024 - Mt. Joy

Sunday, October 6, 2024 - Lake Street Drive

Each concert will offer a variety of local food truck fare for purchase, as well as handcrafted cocktails made with the distillery’s premium whiskey at the dedicated Bend & Steal Whiskey Airstream bar. In addition, Firefly cocktails, Modelo beer, White Claw hard seltzers, soft drinks, and mocktails will be sold at the Field Bar and Modelo beer tents.

Age restrictions vary for each concert, and all tickets are General Admission with the option to add-on Firefly Club access, a private club with bar and restroom amenities before and during shows. Dogs, outside food and drink, as well as chairs must be left at home, but guests are welcome to bring blankets to enjoy the concert from the field. All venue areas are first come, first-selected, and all concerts are rain or shine. The distillery will be closed to normal guest operations on Live at Firefly concert dates in preparation for each show.

Firefly Distillery is located at 4201 Spruill Avenue and is currently open Monday through Saturday, offering tastings, cocktails, and in-house food selections from local favorite, Rocket Burger Food Truck. For more information about the distillery or upcoming events, visit fireflydistillery.com.