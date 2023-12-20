Flying Biscuit Café Debuts New Monthly Specials

Flying Biscuit Cafe launched a new monthly specials program. Each month in 2024, Flying Biscuit will offer diners new dishes featuring seasonal flavors that complement the Southern-inspired dishes that the all-day breakfast chain is known for.

January's specials, running from January 1st to 31st, will include:

Organic Oatmeal Pancakes - their original oatmeal pancakes topped with warm homemade peach compote.

Berrylicious Crunchcakes - their original oatmeal pancakes topped with warm homemade blueberry compote, granola ,and fresh blueberries.

The monthly specials are available at all 33 Flying Biscuit locations across the Southeast, including the eatery in Mt. Pleasant (794 Coleman Blvd.).