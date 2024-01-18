Flying Biscuit Café Offering PINK Pancakes this Month and Free Bread Pudding on Valentine's Day

Each month in 2024, The Flying Biscuit Café is debuting new pancake specials and in February, Charleston breakfast goers can enjoy pink pancakes for the month of love. Plus, on Valentine’s Day, the Flying Biscuit will offer free bread pudding with any purchase (all locations will offer a free slice of chocolate bread pudding on 2/14 with any purchase - limit of one per person - dine in only).

The red velvet pancakes (pictured) are topped with fresh strawberries and drizzled with sweet cream cheese. All Flying Biscuit locations will offer the special for $4.99.

