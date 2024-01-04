Forbes Advisor: South Carolina is the 10th Best Place to Start a Business in 2024

Created with Datawrapper

A new study has named South Carolina the 10th best state to start a business in 2024. The ranking, created by Forbes Advisor, was put together by analyzing 18 key metrics across five categories (business costs, business climate, financial accessibility, economy, and workforce).

Here's what they found:

Over the last year, South Carolina has experienced a net 24% increase in the number of small businesses, with a business survival rate of 78%

North Dakota ranks as the best state to start a business

With a combination of low taxes, a reasonable cost of living, and a high percentage of the working-age population, Indiana provides ideal conditions for new businesses to succeed.

Vermont ranks as the worst state to start a business. A high cost of living, high tax rates, and a relatively low business survival rate (at 75%) make Vermont a less-than-ideal place to start a business.

California has the highest business survival rate across the nation at 82%.

Washington State has the lowest survival rate at just 59%.

For businesses looking to hire degree-level workers — Massachusetts and Colorado provide the best workforce, with more than 45% of residents having a college education.

