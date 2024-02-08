High Water Festival Announces 2024 Daily Schedule

The 2024 High Water Festival, a two-day celebration of music, food, and libations created by local folk duo Shovels & Rope, has announced the event's daily music schedule.

On Saturday, April 20th and Sunday, April 21st, attendees in North Charleston's Riverfront Park will be treated to 20 performances across 2 stages. This year's schedule is as follows:

Saturday, April 20th

  • Noah Kahan
  • Shovels & Rope
  • Fleet Foxes
  • The Walkmen
  • The Dip
  • Courtney Barnett
  • Houndmouth
  • Leyla McCalla
  • Olivia Jean
  • Al Olender

Click here to see Saturday's set times.

Sunday, April 21st

  • Hozier
  • The Flaming Lips (performing Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots)
  • Grace Potter
  • The Wallflowers
  • Briston Maroney
  • The Linda Lindas
  • Kevin Morby
  • The Heavy Heavy
  • Cut Worms
  • Babe Club

Click here to see Sunday's set times.

To purchase tickets, visit www.highwaterfest.com/tickets.