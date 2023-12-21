2023-24 Holiday Events Round-up

Mike Ledford

As Christmas approaches, the festivities in Charleston are just kicking off! Even after the holiday, some of the season's finest events will continue for a week or two, promising delights for everyone, whether you have visiting family or are seeking holiday activities to keep the kids entertained.

Discover the enchanting Sound of Charleston resonating until December 30th. Immerse yourself in music deeply rooted in Charleston's history, from gospel spirituals to the melodies of Gershwin, jazz, and delightful live renditions of light classics!

Experience the dazzling Holiday Festival of Lights at James Island County Park, a beloved Charleston tradition shining until December 31st. Witness over two million lights twinkling in mesmerizing displays and take a leisurely driving tour to bask in the enchanting light show.

Embrace classic winter joy at Ice Skating Charleston Harbor Resort, where the fun lasts until February 3rd. Even amidst 75-degree sunny weather, enjoy the timeless delight of ice skating in Charleston.

Visit the Lifesize Gingerbread House at Hotel Bennett, a whimsical treat lasting until January 6th, offering a sweet escape into a festive wonderland.

Indulge in the holiday spirit at Sippin’ Santa, hosted at Laughing Gull Restaurant and Bar until December 31st. Savor holiday-themed drinks in a Christmas-themed setting perfect for both adults and kids.

Step into the roaring twenties at the Magnolia House until January 6th, experiencing a captivating journey back in time.

For a sophisticated holiday date night, savor the festive ambiance of Sippin’ Santa at Prohibition, ongoing until January 1st.

Delight in the enchanting "Festival of Trees" at The Charleston Place until December 31st, where decorated trees and nightly "snowfall" create a magical atmosphere.

Explore the Holidays at the South Carolina Aquarium until December 30th, featuring daily elf dive shows, RAYndeer feedings, and more aquatic wonders.

Throughout December, Skate the Stadium 2023 at CreditOne event offers ice skating, cozy fire pits, and special holiday events for a delightful experience.

Join the Patriots Point Holiday Season until December 31st at Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum for festive tours, Santa visits, decorated trees, and family fun.

Don't miss Cougar Night Lights until January 1st at the College of Charleston, a musical light show every half hour from 5:30 pm to 9:30 pm that's sure to dazzle.

Embark on the Charleston Strolls Holiday Walking Tour until December 30th, exploring the Edmondston-Alston House decked out in Christmas finery, with a unique view of the Harbor.

Celebrate the Noon Years Eve Event on December 30th at the Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry! Join the festive NYE morning celebration, complete with a noon ball drop and a juice box toast. Best of all, it's a free event from 10 am to 1:00 pm.

Whether you're drawn to the timeless melodies of Charleston's musical history or seeking the sparkle of millions of lights illuminating the city, these festivities offer moments to treasure. Embrace the magic of a lifesize gingerbread world, step into the past or revel in the contemporary holiday cheer—all against the backdrop of Charleston's charm. With a diverse array of experiences, Charleston invites you to create cherished memories amid the warmth and splendor of this festive season.