Hotel Bennett Offering Non-Spirited Cocktails for Dry January

If you're taking part in Dry January, Hotel Bennett has some mocktails for you to try. The property recently launched their "Non-spirited Menu" so that all guests could enjoy an elevated beverage experience, without the need for alcohol.
The following 'cocktails' using 'spiritless' spirits are currently served in both Camellias, as well as the hotel's signature restaurant, Gabrielle:
NON-SPIRITED COCKTAILS ($16 each)
Apple of My Eye
- Kentucky 74, Lemon, Chai, Apple Cider
Time After Thyme
- Seedlip 92, Pomegranate, Lemon, Thyme
Berry Merry (pictured)
- DHOS, Cranberry, Orgeat, Lime