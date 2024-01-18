Husk Charleston Now Offering Fine Dining and...Funyuns??

Steak Tartare from The Bar & Patio at Husk Charleston (Credit: Andrew Celbulka)

The team at Husk Charleston says they have a new dish from the kitchen of the recently renovated Bar & Patio at Husk that features a perfect balance of fine dining, nostalgia, and fun – Steak Tartare with Lettuce Wraps and…Funyuns!

Yes, that’s right, Funyuns, the convenience store staple and childhood favorite. Chef Ray England’s high-low take on this classic dish begins with grass-fed beef from local purveyor Hunter Cattle, which is prepared traditionally with a comeback sauce (featuring Duke’s Mayo), topped with tempura flakes, and wrapped up in local crisp butter lettuce. Then comes a heavy dusting of Chef England’s special Funyun spice.

Husk is located at 76 Queen Street. You can learn more at huskrestaurant.com.