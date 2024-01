Hyman's Seafood is rolling back some of their prices to the 90s with their 1999 Tuesday Promotion that's available exclusively to Charleston area locals through February 27th*.

The rollback pricing from the 1999 Hyman’s menu is as follows:

Shrimp Dinner - $13.95

Crispy Flounder - $19.50

Lobster Crab Shrimp Roll - $16.00

Shrimp & Grits - $16.00

Carolina Delight Appetizer - $9.05

You can learn more here.

*Must show proof of ID with zip code beginning in 294 to receive special offer.