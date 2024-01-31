In Pursuit of Trivia: The Islands Embrace the Pub Quiz Trend

Trivia nights are back in style and we've got a fresh list of local watering holes to satisfy your thirst for knowledge – and a tasty brew. But first, let's get prepped. We were curious why some people have a knack for quick recall and wondered how we could up our trivia game. Let's scope out the scene.

Who Are You?

Think fast: Before it was renamed in 1899, what was Isle of Palms called? Which insect-focused Edgar Allan Poe story was inspired by the author's stint at Fort Moultrie on Sullivan's Island? What's the name of the popular island beverage that combines wine, fruit, and ice? [The answers are at the end of the article.]

If answering those questions was a breeze, you might just be a trivia natural. If you commonly find yourself on the winning team, your brain might even be wired a bit differently, research suggests. A study published in the European Journal of Personality used MRI technology to show that better performance on a test of general knowledge was correlated with more efficient brain organization.

If you didn't know the answers, don't fret; there's hope for you yet.

​​The Secret to Success

Here's the real question: Do you want to know the answers? That's important, because the key to learning and knowledge retention may be tied to curiosity. In another study, researchers gave participants a series of trivia questions, then asked the subjects about their level of interest in learning the correct answer to each query. When people took the same quiz one week later, they were more likely to remember the answers to the questions that had intrigued them the first time around.

Learning is easier when curiosity is present because it's a pleasant experience, previous studies suggest. Experiencing "interest" has been shown to release the feel-good chemical dopamine in brain regions associated with memory.

So if you're looking to score big at trivia night, you'd do best to choose a themed pub quiz, which will have Q&As you care deeply about. For example, we think the recent Swifties vs. Football Fanatics trivia night at Duck & Dog was pure genius. Now that’s an engaged crowd!

​​Where Everybody Knows Your Name

With all this in mind, the perfect trivia night should pique curiosity and provide an environment of friendly competition, combining the potential thrill of victory with the comfort of knowing that win or lose, you and your crew can still share plenty of laughs –- and hush puppies. Trivia nights offer an opportunity to deepen relationships with friends and family, thrill in your accumulated knowledge, and learn something new at any age.

Ready to play? Here's the trivia forecast for the Barrier Islands this February:

Mondays, 5-8 pm (alternating weeks: Feb. 5, Feb. 19)

Huey's on the Links Course at Wild Dunes, Isle of Palms

Trivia Night

Round off your golf game with some quiz questions and Lowcountry Egg Rolls, which feature collards, caramelized onion, pulled pork, and mustard bbq sauce.

Tuesdays, 8pm

Home Team BBQ, Sullivan's Island

Team Trivia Nights

Come for the chance to win gift cards of $10, $20, or $50. Stay for the "multi-regional barbeque." Order brisket, pulled pork, turkey, chicken, jalapeno cheddar sausage, or ribs, and take your pick of eight different types of sauces.

Thursday, February 29, 7pm

Islander 71, Isle of Palms

2000s Trivia Night

Feeling nostalgic for those turn-of-the-century mix-tape vibes? Get your 2000s fix on Leap Night 2024 for an aughts-themed trivia sesh featuring "drink specials and fun prizes."

On our radar: Mex 1 Coastal Cantina on Sullivan's Island is known for its creatively themed quiz nights (previous topics have included Star Wars, Ted Lasso, Mean Girls, and Bravo TV), so stay tuned for their next trivia night announcement.

If You Were Curious. . . .

The answers to our trivia questions are: Hunting Island and Long Island, "The Gold-Bug," and Frozé.