Inclusive Superhero Dance Party Set for May 8th in Mount Pleasant

Charleston County Parks’ Inclusive Superhero Dance Party returns to Mount Pleasant this spring! People with disabilities and their families and caregivers are invited to this evening event, held Wednesday, May 8th in the Cooper River Room at Mount Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park.

From 6 pm to 8 pm, these superheroes will take a break from saving the day to enjoy a dance party. Festivities will include a DJ playing favorite dance hits, along with refreshments. Costumes are welcome.

Early registration is recommended for the Inclusive Superhero Dance Party. Early registration is $4 per person and can be made by calling 843-795-4386. On-site registration will be available for $5. Chaperones are required, but are free with participant registration.

The Cooper River Room at the Mount Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park is located at 99 Harry Hallman Boulevard in Mount Pleasant.

For more information on the Superhero Dance Party or any Charleston County Parks program, visit CharlestonCountyParks.com or call 843-795-4386.