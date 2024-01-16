Jeni’s Shares Plans for Ice Cream for Breakfast Day

On Saturday, February 3rd, you’ll want to set your alarm because Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams will host their 8th annual Ice Cream for Breakfast Day (ICFBD) from 9 am to noon. The party takes place on international Ice Cream for Breakfast Day, and both the King Street and Mount Pleasant shops will be participating.

Here's a quick look at what Jeni's has planned:

BANANA FRENCH TOAST ICE CREAM

This year’s featured breakfast flavor — Banana French Toast — makes a triumphant return to scoop shops in honor of Ice Cream for Breakfast Day. Silky banana custard shot through with pure maple syrup and cinnamon-sugar French toast gravel (made from scratch in Jeni's kitchen). Available in shops starting on February 3rd, for a limited time.

THE BANOFFEE L’AFFOGATO

The L’affogato is Jeni’s take on the classic Italian affogato — ice cream topped with a nutty and robust Italian roast cold brew, made for them by Slingshot Coffee Co. On this special day, they are encouraging folks to try the Banoffee: two scoops of Banana French Toast ice cream topped with cold brew. For $5 extra, you can get a L’affogato served in a limited-edition Jeni’s mug.

FRENCH TOAST WAFFLE CONES

Only until noon on ICFBD, Jeni's signature Buttercrisp Waffle Cone will be transformed into a French Toast Waffle Cone. It tastes butter-rich with cinnamon throughout.

BREAKFAST-THEMED MENU

Jeni's will have their favorite breakfast pairings ready. See below for a sneak peek:

  • Balanced Breakfast: Banana French Toast, Coffee with Cream & Sugar, and Darkest Chocolate in a French Toast Waffle Bowl
  • Caramel Banana French Toast: Caramel Pecan Sticky Buns & Banana French Toast on a French Toast Waffle Cone

Customers can RSVP for Ice Cream for Breakfast Day here and find more details at jenis.com/icfb.