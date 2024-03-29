Kelsey Steps Down as Head Coach, Takes Job at Louisville

College of Charleston Head Coach Pat Kelsey has accepted the head coaching position at the University of Louisville.

Kelsey spent the last three seasons with the Cougars compiling a 75-27 (.719) overall record. The 2024 Coastal Athletic Association Coach of the Year and NABC All-District Coach of the Year led Charleston to back-to-back NCAA Tournaments, winning the conference regular-season and tournament titles during the 2023-24 season and the program's first outright regular season title since 2003. Charleston also became the first team to win the league by two games since George Mason in 2011 and the league's first outright champion since Hofstra in 2020.

"We are grateful for the record-breaking success Pat brought to the College of Charleston. His teams were not only tremendous on the court but in the community and in the classroom. Pat is a great coach but an even better father, husband, and friend," said director of athletics Matt Roberts. "Louisville just got a significant upgrade to its men's basketball program. We wish Pat, Lisa and the Kelsey family all the best in this new chapter of their lives."

The Cougars won 20-plus games for the second straight season and ranked in the top 25 in the nation in bench points, total rebounds and total three-pointers made for majority of the season.

"Coach Kelsey is an amazing talent and model leader," says Andrew Hsu, president of the College of Charleston. "He brought so much energy and excitement to Our City and his impact goes far beyond basketball. His success reignited a premiere basketball school in a premiere city."

With 55 wins over two seasons, Kelsey has led the program to the most wins in back-to-back seasons. He earned his 50th win as the program's head coach against Coastal Carolina on November 19, becoming the fastest coach in program history to achieve the milestone. Charleston earned two CAA Player of the Week honors and three CAA Rookie of the Week honors this season under his tutelage.

"The College of Charleston is a top 10 program all time in Division I winning percentage thanks to John Kresse, Bobby Cremins, Earl Grant and Pat Kelsey, and we are committed to continuing that legacy of excellence on and off the court," said Hsu. "I am excited about the future of Charleston basketball as we immediately embark on a national search for the next leader of our history-making program."

Collegiate Sports Associates will assist in the immediate national search.