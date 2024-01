Beginning at 8:30 am on Thursday, January 4th, the northbound lane of Sweetgrass Basket Parkway will be closed for the placement of a new turning lane. There is not an estimated timeline for the closure, but traffic control measures will be in place.

During this time, there will be a flagging operation to direct traffic through the area. Please plan accordingly and exercise extra caution while driving through the work zone.

The scheduled work is subject to change depending on weather conditions.