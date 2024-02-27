Leonardo DRS selects Berkeley County to establish the company’s first South Carolina operation

Leonardo DRS, through its subsidiary, DRS Naval Power Systems, today announced it selects Berkeley County to establish the company’s first South Carolina operation. The company’s approximate net investment of $120 million is expected to create 58 new jobs.

“We are proud to be building the next-generation electric propulsion system for the new Columbia-class ballistic missile submarine," said CEO Bill Lynn. This new facility in South Carolina expands our capability to support our U.S. Navy customers on this and other critical programs that enhance the nation’s submarine industrial base.”

Leonardo DRS is a leading provider of defense products and technologies. Its subsidiary, DRS Naval Power Systems, provides naval power and control technology solutions for the U.S. Navy and allied navies, and for commercial applications.

The company will build a 140,000-square-foot manufacturing and test center at 1588 Bushy Park Road in Goose Creek. This facility will expand the company’s capability to integrate its next-generation propulsion system into current and future naval platforms including the U.S. Navy’s priority program, the Columbia-class ballistic missile submarine.

Operations are expected to be online by 2026. Individuals interested in joining the Leonardo DRS team should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project.