Local Designer to Launch Medical Apparel in ‘Extended Sizes’

Trevor Mitchell, local designer, and co-founder of Sweetgrass Clothing Co. today announced the launch of Extended Scrubs, a new medical apparel line for healthcare workers with unique body types.

“No longer will you find the traditional-styled medical scrubs, but a sleek minimalist and fashionable look for [those] big, tall, and full-figured,” said Mitchell. “Hence the name Extended Scrubs.”

As an ER Nurse, standing at 6’4", it was imperative for Mitchell to debut a collection that would fit properly and still serve as personnel protective gear. With the help of his mother, Mattie Mitchell, he brought forth a design for comfort, fit, and fashion—slightly different from the Gullah/Geechee-inspired apparel he currently owns with his brothers.

The Extended Scrubs Winter/Spring 2024 collection will be available in unisex sizes (S-6XL) in black, gray, and navy with unique features to include: a top with band collar with a gold button, hidden kangaroo pockets, and logo embroidered sleeve to compliment the slim fit jogger-styled pants with an elastic waistband and cellphone pocket.

“This collection is personal and is designed specifically for [those] who extend themselves everyday while fulfilling their roles and responsibilities as committed healthcare workers," Mitchell said.

Extended Scrubs will be exclusively available online at www.extendedscrubs.com late February.