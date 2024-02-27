Local Organization Once Again Shaving Heads & Raising Money for Childhood Cancer Research

On Sunday, March 17th, a local organization called Lowcountry Bald will raise money for childhood cancer research with the St. Baldrick's Foundation, the largest private funder for childhood cancer research. The event will be held in Seaside Farms (1971 Riviera Drive, Mount Pleasant) from 2 pm to 5 pm. Last year’s event raised $25,000 for the organization.

Volunteers (“shavees”) raise money by agreeing to have their heads shaved bald at this public event to stand in solidarity with children that lose their hair during cancer treatment. For their brave sacrifice, shavees ask their friends and families for donations. Shavees sometimes form teams to involve friends and co-workers in raising money together.

Whether you’re a shavee or a supporter, the event will also include live music by Jamison Alley, a food truck, refreshments, face painting, ice cream at Izzy's, and food from the restaurants and bars in Seaside Farms.

For more information, contact Richard Kligler rkliglerhk@gmail.com or visit https://www.stbaldricks.org/events/lowcountrybald