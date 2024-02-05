Long Island Medium Theresa Caputo Returns to North Charleston PAC in April

For more than a decade, Theresa Caputo—known worldwide as the Long Island Medium, and star of the new Lifetime Series Raising Spirits—has touched the lives of millions of fans. Now Lowcountry fans will get their chance to see the acclaimed medium live at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on April 10th at 7:30 pm.

Tickets for this event will go on sale Friday, February 9th at 10 am, and can be purchased through Ticketmaster.com, or the North Charleston Coliseum Advance Ticket Office. Ticket prices start at $39.75 (plus applicable service charges) and are subject to change. Please note that purchasing a ticket does not guarantee a reading.

Known for her unique ability to communicate with those who have passed on, "Theresa Caputo Live: The Experience ” brings the medium face-to-face with her fans - a full-stage video display ensures that everyone in the theater has an up-close experience regardless of seat location.Through personal life stories, candid humor, and intimate details about her gift to communicate with those who have passed, the television personality and best-selling author delivers healing messages to her audience, reassuring them with the revelation that their deceased loved ones are still with them—just in a different way.

“The Experience isn’t about believing in mediums. It’s about seeing something life-changing” said Caputo. “It’s witnessing first-hand spirit communication.”

Theresa’s new television series, Raising Spirit will debut in December on Lifetime Television.

In addition to her television series, Caputo has appeared on such programs as “The Drew Barrymore Show,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” “Live with Kelly and Mark,” “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” “Tamron Hall,” and “The Today Show.” She has authored five books including NY Times Best Sellers “Good Grief: Heal Your Soul, Honor Your Loved Ones, and Learn to Live Again” (2017) and “You Can’t Make This Stuff Up” (2014).

You can learn more about Theresa at www.theresacaputo.com.