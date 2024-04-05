Lowcountry Dogapalooza to be held on April 13th at the Hanahan Amphitheater

Lowcountry Dogapalooza, a free music festival and pet adoption event, will be held on Saturday, April 13th, from 12 pm to 6 pm, at the Hanahan Amphitheater. The celebration aims to raise awareness for different rescues and help find more dogs forever homes. Adoptable dogs from over twenty rescue groups and shelters will be featured from all over the Carolinas.

The full lineup of live music will feature several bands, including four LBGTQ+ artists like the headliner, Grammy Nominated Aaron Lee Tasjan from Nashville, Robin Shakedown from Atlanta, Charleston's Jay Van Raalte & the Spectrum, and Becky Raisman. Plus, one32west from Tampa, and Charleston’s JP & the Moonshine Boys round out the lineup.

Aaron Lee Tasjan, Nashville’s own synth-glam-rock-indie stalwart, is putting the finishing touches on his next album, Stellar Evolution, a striking collection of hyper pop, indie rock, 80s synths, and angular guitars. With his trademark sardonic wit, Aaron Lee shares poignant self-observations and reflections on the world at large, which are a clarion call and safe space for anyone who has been made to feel other. One32west is back to support their self-titled album that is out now on all streaming platforms. They made their full band debut at 2023’s Woofstock Music Festival, and frontman and guitar player, Greg West, has played every Woofstock since its inception in 2019.

There will also be plenty of local vendors and pet-friendly businesses. Bring the kids for axe throwing and skeeball (the inflatable varieties). If you are a foodie, the food truck lineup will feature everything from Greek to Venezuelan cuisines, plus vegan and vegetarian options as well as American classics like burgers and fries. For the adults, there be adult beverages from Estuary Brewery, as well as Smirnoff Vodka Smash Sodas and Jack Daniel’s Lemonade.

Hanahan Amphitheater is a beautiful venue on the water, located off Rivers Avenue and Mabeline Rd behind Trident Tech. Lawn chairs and blankets are welcome, but no outside food or coolers.

For more information, head to lowcountrydogapalooza.com.