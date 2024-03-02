March Madness in Charleston: A Guide to Every Sporting Event Happening in the Holy City

March is here and there are a plethora of sporting events for Charlestonians to enjoy! Below is a list of upcoming games, matches, and events taking place this month in the Holy City (and beyond).
Friday, March 1st
3pm | College of Charleston Softball vs Wofford at Patriot’s Point | Low Country Classic
4pm | College of Charleston Baseball vs Nebraska at Patriot’s Point
5pm | The Citadel Baseball vs Harvard at Joseph P Riley Jr. Park
5pm | Charleston Southern Baseball vs Rutgers at Nielsen Field @ CSU Ballpark
5:30pm | College of Charleston Softball vs Evansville at Patriot’s Point | Low Country Classic
7pm | College of Charleston Women’s Basketball vs Towson at TD Arena
7pm | South Carolina Stingrays vs Florida Everblades at North Charleston Coliseum
Saturday, March 2nd
All Day | The Citadel Mixed Rifle vs Southern Conference Championships at Inouye Marksmanship Center
All Day | College of Charleston Sailing vs Phebe Corcoran King Women’s Team Race at Patriot’s Point
1pm | Charleston Southern Softball vs Northern Kentucky at CSU Softball Complex
2pm | College of Charleston Men’s Basketball vs Hofstra at TD Arena
2pm | Charleston Southern Women’s Basketball vs Presbyterian College at Buc Dome
2pm | The Citadel Baseball vs Harvard at Joseph P Riley Jr. Park
3pm | College of Charleston Softball vs Buffalo at Patriot’s Point | Low Country Classic
4pm | Charleston Southern Baseball vs Rutgers at Nielsen Field @ CSU Ballpark
5:30pm | College of Charleston Softball vs Evansville at Patriot’s Point | Low Country Classic
6pm | College of Charleston Baseball vs Nebraska at Patriot’s Point
6pm | South Carolina Stingrays vs Florida Everblades at North Charleston Coliseum
Sunday, March 3rd
All Day | The Citadel Mixed Rifle vs Southern Conference Championships at Inouye Marksmanship Center
All Day | College of Charleston Sailing vs Phebe Corcoran King Women’s Team Race at Patriot’s Point
11am | Charleston Southern Baseball vs Rutgers at Nielsen Field @ CSU Ballpark
1pm | Charleston Southern Softball vs Northern Kentucky at CSU Softball Complex
1pm | College of Charleston Baseball vs Nebraska at Patriot’s Point
1pm | The Citadel Baseball vs Harvard at Joseph P Riley Jr. Park
1:30pm | College of Charleston Softball vs Wofford at Patriot’s Point
2pm | College of Charleston Women’s Basketball vs William & Mary at TD Arena
3pm | South Carolina Stingrays vs Florida Everblades at North Charleston Coliseum
Monday, March 4th
1pm | College of Charleston Men’s Tennis vs UNC Wilmington at Patriot’s Point
5pm | Charleston Southern Softball vs Northern Kentucky at CSU Softball Complex
Tuesday, March 5th
11am | Charleston Southern Women’s Tennis vs Toledo at Gary Clark Banks Sr. Tennis Center
12pm | College of Charleston Men’s Tennis vs North Carolina Central at Patriots Point
1:30pm | The Citadel Men’s Tennis vs Samford at Earle Tennis Center
3pm | College of Charleston Baseball vs Liberty at Patriot’s Point
5pm | Charleston Southern Baseball vs Penn at Nielsen Park @ CSU Ballpark
Wednesday, March 6th
10am | College of Charleston Women’s Tennis vs Samford at Patriot’s Point
3pm | College of Charleston Softball vs Winthrop at Patriot’s Point
5pm | Charleston Southern Baseball vs Penn at Nielsen Park @ CSU Ballpark
Thursday, March 7th
10am | College of Charleston Women’s Tennis vs Toledo at Patriot’s Point
Friday, March 8th
10am | College of Charleston Women’s Tennis vs Campbell at Patriot’s Point
1:30pm | The Citadel Men’s Tennis vs UNC Greensboro at Earle Tennis Center
4pm | College of Charleston Baseball vs Penn at Patriot’s Point
4pm | The Citadel Baseball vs Valparaiso at Joseph P Riley Jr. Park
Saturday, March 9th
TBD | College of Charleston Beach Volleyball vs Erskine at Creekside Tennis & Swim Club
All Day | College of Charleston Sailing vs Bob Bavier Open Team Race at Patriot’s Point
1pm | College of Charleston Baseball vs Penn at Patriot’s Point
2pm | College of Charleston Women’s Basketball vs Delaware at TD Arena
4pm | The Citadel Baseball vs Valparaiso at Joseph P Riley Jr. Park
Sunday, March 10th
All Day | College of Charleston Sailing vs Bob Bavier Open Team Race at Patriot’s Point
1pm | The Citadel Baseball vs Valparaiso at Joseph P Riley Jr. Park
1pm | College of Charleston Baseball vs Penn at Patriot’s Point
Monday, March 11th
All Day | College of Charleston Women’s Golf vs Briar’s Creek Invitational at The Golf Club at Briar’s Creek
Tuesday, March 12th
All Day | College of Charleston Women’s Golf vs Briar’s Creek Invitational at The Golf Club at Briar’s Creek
4pm | The Citadel Baseball vs Presbyterian College at Joseph P Riley Jr. Park
4pm | College of Charleston Baseball vs Charleston Southern at Patriot’s Point
Wednesday, March 13th
1:30pm | College of Charleston Women’s Tennis vs Richmond at Patriot’s Point
7pm | South Carolina Stingrays vs Toledo Walleye at North Charleston Coliseum
Friday, March 15th
All Day | Charleston Southern Buccaneer Invitational Outdoor Track and Field at Bagwell-Settle Track
12pm | Charleston Southern Women’s Tennis vs Purdue at Gary Clark Banks Sr. Tennis Center
4pm | College of Charleston Baseball vs Wofford at Patriot’s Point
5pm | Charleston Southern Softball vs Wofford at CSU Softball Complex
5pm | Charleston Southern Baseball vs High Point at Nielsen Park @ CSU Ballpark
5pm | College of Charleston Softball vs Stony Brook at Patriot’s Point
5pm | The Citadel Baseball vs UMass at Joseph P Riley Jr. Park
7pm | South Carolina Stingrays vs Orlando Sun Bears at North Charleston Coliseum
Saturday, March 16th
10 am | College of Charleston Women’s Tennis vs William & Mary at Patriot’s Point
11am | Charleston Southern Women’s Tennis vs Murray State at Gary Clark Banks Tennis Center
1pm | Charleston Southern Softball vs Wofford at CSU Softball Complex
1pm | College of Charleston Softball vs Stony Brook at Patriot’s Point
1:30pm | Charleston Southern Baseball vs High Point at Nielsen Park @ CSU Ballpark
2pm | College of Charleston Baseball vs Wofford at Patriot’s Point
2pm | The Citadel Baseball vs UMass at Joseph P Riley Jr. Park
3pm | Charleston Southern Softball vs Wofford at CSU Softball Complex
6pm | South Carolina Stingrays vs Florida Everblades at North Charleston Coliseum
Sunday, March 17th
12pm | College of Charleston Softball vs Stony Brook at Patriot’s Point
1pm | College of Charleston Baseball vs Wofford at Patriot’s Point
1pm | The Citadel Baseball vs UMass at Joseph P Riley Jr. Park
Monday, March 18th
1:30pm | College of Charleston Women’s Tennis vs Murray State at Patriot’s Point
Tuesday, March 19th
1:45pm | College of Charleston Women’s Tennis vs Towson at Patriot’s Point
Friday, March 22nd
6pm | College of Charleston Baseball vs North Carolina A&T at Patriot’s Point
7pm | South Carolina Stingrays vs Orlando Sun Bears at North Charleston Coliseum
Saturday, March 23rd
10am | College of Charleston Women’s Tennis vs UNC Wilmington at Patriot’s Point
2pm | College of Charleston Baseball vs North Carolina A&T at Patriot’s Point
6pm | South Carolina Stingrays vs Trois-Rivières Lions at North Charleston Coliseum
7:30pm | Charleston Battery Soccer vs New Mexico United at Patriot’s Point Soccer Stadium
Sunday, March 24th
TBD | College of Charleston Men’s Tennis vs Delaware at Patriot’s Point
1pm | College of Charleston Baseball vs North Carolina A&T at Patriot’s Point
3pm | South Carolina Stingrays vs Trois-Rivières Lions at North Charleston Coliseum
Tuesday, March 26th
1:30pm | College of Charleston Women’s Tennis vs Elon at Patriot’s Point
7pm | The Citadel Baseball vs Charleston Southern at Joseph P Riley Jr. Park
Wednesday, March 27th
TBD | College of Charleston Men’s Tennis vs Drexel at Patriot’s Point
1pm | College of Charleston Women’s Tennis vs Drexel at Patriot’s Point
Thursday, March 28th
5pm | College of Charleston Softball vs Elon at Patriot’s Point
6pm | The Citadel Baseball vs Western Carolina at Joseph P Riley Jr. Park
Friday, March 29th
All Day | The Citadel Men’s Tennis vs TBD at Earle Tennis Center | Citadel Spring Tennis Classic
1pm | College of Charleston Softball vs Elon at Patriot’s Point
2pm | The Citadel Baseball vs Western Carolina at Joseph P Riley Jr. Park
5pm | Charleston Southern Baseball vs Creighton at Nielsen Park @ CSU Ballpark
Saturday, March 30th
All Day | The Citadel Men’s Tennis vs TBD at | Earle Tennis Center | Citadel Spring Tennis Classic
11am | Charleston Open Tennis Session 1 at Credit One Stadium
1pm | College of Charleston Softball vs Elon at Patriot’s Point
1pm | The Citadel Baseball vs Western Carolina at Joseph P Riley Jr. Park
2pm | Charleston Southern Baseball vs Creighton at Nielsen Park @ CSU Ballpark
6pm | Charleston Southern Baseball vs Creighton at Nielsen Park @ CSU Ballpark
6pm | South Carolina Stingrays vs Greenville Swamp Rabbits at North Charleston Coliseum
Sunday, March 31st
11am | Charleston Open Tennis Session 2 at Credit One Stadium