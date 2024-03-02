March Madness in Charleston: A Guide to Every Sporting Event Happening in the Holy City

March is here and there are a plethora of sporting events for Charlestonians to enjoy! Below is a list of upcoming games, matches, and events taking place this month in the Holy City (and beyond).

Friday, March 1st

3pm | College of Charleston Softball vs Wofford at Patriot’s Point | Low Country Classic

Click Here for Tickets

4pm | College of Charleston Baseball vs Nebraska at Patriot’s Point

Click Here for Tickets

5pm | The Citadel Baseball vs Harvard at Joseph P Riley Jr. Park

Click Here for Tickets

5pm | Charleston Southern Baseball vs Rutgers at Nielsen Field @ CSU Ballpark

5:30pm | College of Charleston Softball vs Evansville at Patriot’s Point | Low Country Classic

Click Here for Tickets

7pm | College of Charleston Women’s Basketball vs Towson at TD Arena

7pm | South Carolina Stingrays vs Florida Everblades at North Charleston Coliseum

Click Here for Tickets

Saturday, March 2nd

All Day | The Citadel Mixed Rifle vs Southern Conference Championships at Inouye Marksmanship Center

All Day | College of Charleston Sailing vs Phebe Corcoran King Women’s Team Race at Patriot’s Point

1pm | Charleston Southern Softball vs Northern Kentucky at CSU Softball Complex

2pm | College of Charleston Men’s Basketball vs Hofstra at TD Arena

Click Here for Tickets

2pm | Charleston Southern Women’s Basketball vs Presbyterian College at Buc Dome

Click Here for Tickets

2pm | The Citadel Baseball vs Harvard at Joseph P Riley Jr. Park

Click Here for Tickets

3pm | College of Charleston Softball vs Buffalo at Patriot’s Point | Low Country Classic

4pm | Charleston Southern Baseball vs Rutgers at Nielsen Field @ CSU Ballpark

5:30pm | College of Charleston Softball vs Evansville at Patriot’s Point | Low Country Classic

6pm | College of Charleston Baseball vs Nebraska at Patriot’s Point

Click Here for Tickets

6pm | South Carolina Stingrays vs Florida Everblades at North Charleston Coliseum

Click Here for Tickets

Sunday, March 3rd

All Day | The Citadel Mixed Rifle vs Southern Conference Championships at Inouye Marksmanship Center

All Day | College of Charleston Sailing vs Phebe Corcoran King Women’s Team Race at Patriot’s Point

11am | Charleston Southern Baseball vs Rutgers at Nielsen Field @ CSU Ballpark

1pm | Charleston Southern Softball vs Northern Kentucky at CSU Softball Complex

1pm | College of Charleston Baseball vs Nebraska at Patriot’s Point

Click Here for Tickets

1pm | The Citadel Baseball vs Harvard at Joseph P Riley Jr. Park

Click Here for Tickets

1:30pm | College of Charleston Softball vs Wofford at Patriot’s Point

Click Here for Tickets

2pm | College of Charleston Women’s Basketball vs William & Mary at TD Arena

3pm | South Carolina Stingrays vs Florida Everblades at North Charleston Coliseum

Click Here for Tickets

Monday, March 4th

1pm | College of Charleston Men’s Tennis vs UNC Wilmington at Patriot’s Point

5pm | Charleston Southern Softball vs Northern Kentucky at CSU Softball Complex

Tuesday, March 5th

11am | Charleston Southern Women’s Tennis vs Toledo at Gary Clark Banks Sr. Tennis Center

12pm | College of Charleston Men’s Tennis vs North Carolina Central at Patriots Point

1:30pm | The Citadel Men’s Tennis vs Samford at Earle Tennis Center

3pm | College of Charleston Baseball vs Liberty at Patriot’s Point

Click Here for Tickets

5pm | Charleston Southern Baseball vs Penn at Nielsen Park @ CSU Ballpark

Wednesday, March 6th

10am | College of Charleston Women’s Tennis vs Samford at Patriot’s Point

3pm | College of Charleston Softball vs Winthrop at Patriot’s Point

5pm | Charleston Southern Baseball vs Penn at Nielsen Park @ CSU Ballpark

Thursday, March 7th

10am | College of Charleston Women’s Tennis vs Toledo at Patriot’s Point

Friday, March 8th

10am | College of Charleston Women’s Tennis vs Campbell at Patriot’s Point

1:30pm | The Citadel Men’s Tennis vs UNC Greensboro at Earle Tennis Center

4pm | College of Charleston Baseball vs Penn at Patriot’s Point

Click Here for Tickets

4pm | The Citadel Baseball vs Valparaiso at Joseph P Riley Jr. Park

Click Here for Tickets

Saturday, March 9th

TBD | College of Charleston Beach Volleyball vs Erskine at Creekside Tennis & Swim Club

All Day | College of Charleston Sailing vs Bob Bavier Open Team Race at Patriot’s Point

1pm | College of Charleston Baseball vs Penn at Patriot’s Point

Click Here for Tickets

2pm | College of Charleston Women’s Basketball vs Delaware at TD Arena

4pm | The Citadel Baseball vs Valparaiso at Joseph P Riley Jr. Park

Click Here for Tickets

Sunday, March 10th

All Day | College of Charleston Sailing vs Bob Bavier Open Team Race at Patriot’s Point

1pm | The Citadel Baseball vs Valparaiso at Joseph P Riley Jr. Park

Click Here for Tickets

1pm | College of Charleston Baseball vs Penn at Patriot’s Point

Click Here for Tickets

Monday, March 11th

All Day | College of Charleston Women’s Golf vs Briar’s Creek Invitational at The Golf Club at Briar’s Creek

Tuesday, March 12th

All Day | College of Charleston Women’s Golf vs Briar’s Creek Invitational at The Golf Club at Briar’s Creek

4pm | The Citadel Baseball vs Presbyterian College at Joseph P Riley Jr. Park

Click Here for Tickets

4pm | College of Charleston Baseball vs Charleston Southern at Patriot’s Point

Click Here for Tickets

Wednesday, March 13th

1:30pm | College of Charleston Women’s Tennis vs Richmond at Patriot’s Point

7pm | South Carolina Stingrays vs Toledo Walleye at North Charleston Coliseum

Click Here for Tickets

Friday, March 15th

All Day | Charleston Southern Buccaneer Invitational Outdoor Track and Field at Bagwell-Settle Track

12pm | Charleston Southern Women’s Tennis vs Purdue at Gary Clark Banks Sr. Tennis Center

4pm | College of Charleston Baseball vs Wofford at Patriot’s Point

Click Here for Tickets

5pm | Charleston Southern Softball vs Wofford at CSU Softball Complex

5pm | Charleston Southern Baseball vs High Point at Nielsen Park @ CSU Ballpark

5pm | College of Charleston Softball vs Stony Brook at Patriot’s Point

Click Here for Tickets

5pm | The Citadel Baseball vs UMass at Joseph P Riley Jr. Park

Click Here for Tickets

7pm | South Carolina Stingrays vs Orlando Sun Bears at North Charleston Coliseum

Click Here for Tickets

Saturday, March 16th

10 am | College of Charleston Women’s Tennis vs William & Mary at Patriot’s Point

11am | Charleston Southern Women’s Tennis vs Murray State at Gary Clark Banks Tennis Center

1pm | Charleston Southern Softball vs Wofford at CSU Softball Complex

1pm | College of Charleston Softball vs Stony Brook at Patriot’s Point

Click Here for Tickets

1:30pm | Charleston Southern Baseball vs High Point at Nielsen Park @ CSU Ballpark

2pm | College of Charleston Baseball vs Wofford at Patriot’s Point

Click Here for Tickets

2pm | The Citadel Baseball vs UMass at Joseph P Riley Jr. Park

Click Here for Tickets

3pm | Charleston Southern Softball vs Wofford at CSU Softball Complex

6pm | South Carolina Stingrays vs Florida Everblades at North Charleston Coliseum

Click Here for Tickets

Sunday, March 17th

12pm | College of Charleston Softball vs Stony Brook at Patriot’s Point

Click Here for Tickets

1pm | College of Charleston Baseball vs Wofford at Patriot’s Point

Click Here for Tickets

1pm | The Citadel Baseball vs UMass at Joseph P Riley Jr. Park

Click Here for Tickets

Monday, March 18th

1:30pm | College of Charleston Women’s Tennis vs Murray State at Patriot’s Point

Tuesday, March 19th

1:45pm | College of Charleston Women’s Tennis vs Towson at Patriot’s Point

Friday, March 22nd

6pm | College of Charleston Baseball vs North Carolina A&T at Patriot’s Point

Click Here for Tickets

7pm | South Carolina Stingrays vs Orlando Sun Bears at North Charleston Coliseum

Click Here for Tickets

Saturday, March 23rd

10am | College of Charleston Women’s Tennis vs UNC Wilmington at Patriot’s Point

2pm | College of Charleston Baseball vs North Carolina A&T at Patriot’s Point

Click Here for Tickets

6pm | South Carolina Stingrays vs Trois-Rivières Lions at North Charleston Coliseum

Click Here for Tickets

7:30pm | Charleston Battery Soccer vs New Mexico United at Patriot’s Point Soccer Stadium

Click Here for Tickets

Sunday, March 24th

TBD | College of Charleston Men’s Tennis vs Delaware at Patriot’s Point

1pm | College of Charleston Baseball vs North Carolina A&T at Patriot’s Point

Click Here for Tickets

3pm | South Carolina Stingrays vs Trois-Rivières Lions at North Charleston Coliseum

Click Here for Tickets

Tuesday, March 26th

1:30pm | College of Charleston Women’s Tennis vs Elon at Patriot’s Point

7pm | The Citadel Baseball vs Charleston Southern at Joseph P Riley Jr. Park

Click Here for Tickets

Wednesday, March 27th

TBD | College of Charleston Men’s Tennis vs Drexel at Patriot’s Point

1pm | College of Charleston Women’s Tennis vs Drexel at Patriot’s Point

Thursday, March 28th

5pm | College of Charleston Softball vs Elon at Patriot’s Point

6pm | The Citadel Baseball vs Western Carolina at Joseph P Riley Jr. Park

Click Here for Tickets

Friday, March 29th

All Day | The Citadel Men’s Tennis vs TBD at Earle Tennis Center | Citadel Spring Tennis Classic

1pm | College of Charleston Softball vs Elon at Patriot’s Point

2pm | The Citadel Baseball vs Western Carolina at Joseph P Riley Jr. Park

Click Here for Tickets

5pm | Charleston Southern Baseball vs Creighton at Nielsen Park @ CSU Ballpark

Saturday, March 30th

All Day | The Citadel Men’s Tennis vs TBD at | Earle Tennis Center | Citadel Spring Tennis Classic

11am | Charleston Open Tennis Session 1 at Credit One Stadium

Click Here for Tickets

1pm | College of Charleston Softball vs Elon at Patriot’s Point

1pm | The Citadel Baseball vs Western Carolina at Joseph P Riley Jr. Park

Click Here for Tickets

2pm | Charleston Southern Baseball vs Creighton at Nielsen Park @ CSU Ballpark

6pm | Charleston Southern Baseball vs Creighton at Nielsen Park @ CSU Ballpark

6pm | South Carolina Stingrays vs Greenville Swamp Rabbits at North Charleston Coliseum

Click Here for Tickets

Sunday, March 31st

11am | Charleston Open Tennis Session 2 at Credit One Stadium

Click Here for Tickets