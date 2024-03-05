Mayor Cogswell Launches King Street Safety Initiative

Mayor William Cogswell today announced the launch of the Mayor’s King Street Safety Initiative, set to take effect on March 7th. This initiative, developed in collaboration with private businesses, City of Charleston Police and Fire Departments, aims to "elevate the safety, security, and overall livability for King Street."

"The safety and security of our community are paramount," said Mayor Cogswell. "The Mayor’s King Street Safety Initiative represents a proactive and comprehensive approach to addressing the diverse safety challenges we face. By integrating input from the community, local businesses, and public safety agencies, we are committed to creating a welcoming environment for all."

The initiative encompasses various measures aimed at tackling residents’ and business’ concerns, including:

Partnership with CPD for Alcohol Enforcement: Intensifying enforcement against underage drinking and the use of fake IDs. Coordinated Patrol Initiatives: Amplifying weekend night safety measures through a deliberate presence of the Mounted Patrol Unit, increased bike patrol officers, and focused traffic enforcement aimed at curbing impaired and aggressive driving. Fire Marshal Inspections: Fire Marshals will conduct peak hour inspections to monitor capacity limits and compliance with emergency plan and late-night entertainment requirements while promoting safety and preventing overcrowding. Access to Exterior Cameras: Local businesses voluntarily providing the Charleston Police Department with access to exterior surveillance cameras to enhance monitoring capabilities. Ride Share Designated Pickup Areas: Working with city council to establish designated areas for ride-share pickups and drop-offs to improve traffic flow.

Additionally, some private businesses are planning on leasing problem area parking lots.

"The Mayor’s King Street Safety Initiative represents our ongoing commitment to the well-being of our community," Mayor Cogswell said. "We urge residents, visitors, and businesses to actively participate and provide feedback as we work together to ensure a safe and thriving King Street."