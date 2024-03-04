MINDZERO to Open at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre Late Summer 2024

Mount Pleasant Towne Centre today announced that wellness studio MINDZERO will join its community of over 65 shops and restaurants in late summer 2024. MINDZERO’s unique combination of sauna, cold plunge, sound, and breath provides accessible and inclusive group sessions. MINDZERO’s opening in Towne Centre marks just the second location in the state, which first opened in Myrtle Beach in 2021.

“We are thrilled to welcome MINDZERO to Mount Pleasant Towne Centre this summer and expand our wellness offerings for our customers,” said Kathi Herrmann, Marketing Director of Mount Pleasant Towne Centre. “With the rise in popularity of saunas and cold plunging and an increased attention to overall health and wellness, we know MINDZERO will be a fantastic addition to Towne Centre.”

MINDZERO says they utilize "hormetic stress conditioning, which exposes the body to short-term stress with the goal of easing chronic long-term stress as a result." During the 50-minute sessions, clients will alternate between the 200-degree sauna and 52-54-degree cold plunge while incorporating guided focus and breathing techniques.

“At MINDZERO we stress you up to stress you down,” said David Semerad, CEO and Co-founder. “We teach you how to control your body’s natural response and handle stressful situations in the real world.” David believes MINDZERO can have the biggest positive impact on personal health in this century.

MINDZERO will open its doors at 1748 Towne Centre Way, Suite 102.