Most Romantic Charleston Restaurants

Welcome to Charleston, a city renowned for its culinary prowess and romantic ambiance, perfect for celebrating love on Valentine's Day. From intimate bistros to upscale eateries, Charleston offers a plethora of dining experiences to suit every palate and preference.

Lenoir: Indulge in the culinary creations of acclaimed chef, author, and TV personality, Vivian Howard, at Lenoir, a modern Southern gem. Elevate your Valentine's Day with a thoughtfully crafted three-course prix fixe menu, designed for sharing and priced at $60 per person, available from February 14th to 17th.

Chez Nous: Escape to the cozy charm of Chez Nous, a hidden gem in the Cannonborough/Elliotborough neighborhood, offering a daily changing menu inspired by the flavors of Southern France, Northern Italy, and Southern Spain. Let the surprise menu enchant your senses as you share intimate moments by candlelight.

Sorelle: Discover the allure of Sorrelle, a chic Italian establishment nestled on Broad St., where Chef Nick Dugan presents a curated chef-tasting menu experience. Immerse yourself in romance with five exquisite courses, including delights like ravioli and lobster, priced at $150 per person on February 14th.

Church and Union: Step into the refined ambiance of Church and Union, an Ansonborough gem, formerly known as 5Church. Delight in a Valentine's Day 3-course prix-fixe menu for $100 per person, with optional wine pairings for an additional $35, amidst the splendor of stained-glass windows.

Costa: Embark on a culinary journey at Costa, a vibrant coastal Italian destination in Harleston Village. Experience romance with a special prix-fixe family-style menu starting at $145 per person, showcasing the finest seafood delights for Valentine's Day only.

Southbound: Experience the allure of Southbound, Charleston's newest culinary hotspot, offering a dynamic menu highlighting live-fire-grill dining. Perfect for a romantic evening, let the daily changing menu ignite your passion for exceptional cuisine.

Halls Chophouse: Savor the timeless elegance of Halls Chophouse, an iconic Upper King St. establishment celebrated as one of the most romantic restaurants in the country. Indulge in exquisite steakhouse fare amidst an ambiance of unparalleled charm.

Melfi's: Celebrate love at Melfi's, a classic Charleston date night spot renowned for its fresh Italian cuisine. Delight in pasta, salads, and thin-crust pizza in a romantic setting, ensuring an unforgettable Valentine's Day experience.

Tempest: Experience the allure of Tempest, an upscale seafood restaurant adjacent to Church and Union, renowned for its sustainable seafood and seasonal menu. Treat your loved one to a Valentine's Day 3-course prix-fixe menu priced at $100 per person, promising an unforgettable culinary journey.

Le Farfalle: Indulge in romance at Le Farfalle, a modern Italian oasis on Beaufain St., offering exquisite cuisine and an intimate atmosphere perfect for Valentine's Day celebrations.

Zero Restaurant + Bar: Immerse yourself in an intimate dining experience at Zero Restaurant + Bar, nestled within the luxury confines of Zero George hotel. Enjoy an elevated multi-course tasting menu, featuring delicacies like caviar, in a charming and cozy setting ideal for a romantic Valentine's Day.

Circa 1886: Transport yourself to a bygone era of romance at Circa 1886, located in the historic carriage house of the Wentworth Mansion. Indulge in a menu showcasing local ingredients and modern dishes infused with Charleston's rich history, amidst the backdrop of timeless elegance.

Peninsula Grill: Experience culinary excellence at Peninsula Grill, hailed as the crown jewel of Charleston's food scene. Revel in upscale Southern cuisine and indulge in the restaurant's famous coconut cake for an extra touch of romance on Valentine's Day.

High Cotton: Journey to the French Quarter and discover the charm of High Cotton, a beloved dinner destination offering upleveled Southern cuisine and impeccable service in a setting reminiscent of the old South.

Magnolias: Embrace tradition and sophistication at Magnolias, a Charleston staple for over 30 years, known for its upscale Southern cuisine with a modern flair. Revel in classic dishes and a romantic atmosphere, ensuring a Valentine's Day celebration to remember.

From classic favorites to innovative newcomers, Charleston's dining scene offers endless possibilities for a memorable Valentine's Day celebration. Whether you prefer cozy bistros or upscale elegance, each establishment promises an unforgettable culinary experience amidst the charm of Charleston's romantic ambiance. Cherish every moment with your loved one as you savor the flavors of love in the Holy City.