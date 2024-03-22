Mostly Routine Weather For the Next Week

It won't be all sunshine and rainbows, but our weather looks mostly routine over the next week. We begin with clouds and rain spreading over the Palmetto State this afternoon courtesy of a storm centered over the lower Mississippi Valley. This storm will march eastward through Saturday and keep us unsettled. We'll get a soaking rain as the storm moves through, with most of the state seeing 1-2 inches of rainfall, and there can be higher amounts along our coast.

Here's a loop of weather maps from the Weather Prediction Center showing the progression of a storm across the Southeast through Sunday morning.

Our recent stretch of dry days means the flooding risk is low. The exception will be along the immediate coast, where the combination of heavy rainfall, onshore winds, and tides may lead to minor flooding tonight.

There will likely be thunderstorms along our coast tonight, but the severe storm risk is nearly zero. The storms can cause gusty winds, but it's unlikely that they will be strong enough to cause damage. We'll have to watch out for a sneak attack of waterspout-producing thunderstorms over the Atlantic coming ashore tonight to bring an isolated tornado or two. If you live near our coast, just to be better safe than sorry, have your phone or weather radio configured to wake you up in case a warning is issued for your area and have your shelter area determined in advance. As always, you will find storm preparation tips on SCEMD's and Ready.gov's websites.

Behind this storm, a cold front will move through South Carolina Saturday afternoon. There will be just enough moisture left behind by our storm that this front will cause a scattering of showers and thunderstorms, mainly along our Coastal Plain. A locally severe storm with damaging wind can't be ruled out, but the overall risk is very low.

Cooler air will move in behind this front Saturday night through Sunday. We'll have a period of gusty winds behind the front, but it will be dry, and Sunday looks mainly sunny. The wind won't be strong enough to cause damage, but it will annoy motorists, picnickers, and pickleball players across the state.

Monday and Tuesday look dry and tranquil, with chilly mornings and pleasant afternoons. There could be some patchy frost Monday morning over the northern half of the state, so protect any sensitive plants you have out on Sunday.

During this time, an intense storm system (over the western states on the last frame of the loop of weather maps above) will move through the nation's midsection. You'll hear in the news about heavy snow and severe thunderstorms to our west from this storm as it approaches, but it looks like the storm will weaken as it moves into the eastern part of the country at the middle of next week. We likely see some rain and perhaps thunderstorms from a cold front trailing the storm Tuesday night into Wednesday, but the severe weather risk looks low.

On Wednesday night, a storm will form along this front and then move offshore on Thursday, but we're not sure whether rain from it will stay mostly to our south and offshore or if Thursday ends up being rainy over most of South Carolina. If rain is widespread in South Carolina Thursday, it would be a chilly day.

Early signs are that Friday will be dry, or that we'll dry out that day, and that it will remain dry next weekend. That would be a nice change of pace to have a dry spell coincide with a Friday and weekend!