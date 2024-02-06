Mount Pleasant Pier's Cheers on the Pier Event Series Returns in March

Cheers on the Pier will return this spring. Attendees can enjoy live music while taking in the beautiful views of Charleston Harbor from the Mount Pleasant Pier. The first event of this year’s series is scheduled for Thursday, March 28th and will feature live music from Jamie Coan.

On select Thursday evenings this spring, you can join Charleston County Parks in the plaza or the small lawn outside the River Watch Cafe for free live music, craft beer, and harbor breezes. Each Cheers on the Pier event runs from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm and is free of charge.

The pier’s River Watch Cafe offers made-to-order sandwiches, ice cream, fruit smoothies, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and more. It is open year-round and seating is available outside. You can view the café menu here.

Attendees to Cheers on the Pier are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets, as on-site seating is limited. Outside alcohol and coolers are prohibited.

Carpooling or ridesharing is recommended as parking at the Mount Pleasant Pier is currently limited. Additional parking is available at the Ferry Wharf Parking Garage nearby.

Dates and Artists

March 28 with Jamie Coan

April 11 with Chris Boone

April 25 with Dallas Baker & Friends

May 9 with TNT

The Mount Pleasant Pier is located at the foot of the Ravenel Bridge and is adjacent to the Mount Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park. It stretches 1,250 feet into Charleston Harbor. For details on Cheers on the Pier or the Mount Pleasant Pier, call 843-795-4386 or visit CharlestonCountyParks.com.