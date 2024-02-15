Mount Pleasant Town Administrator to Host Mobile Office Hours Event

Mount Pleasant Town Administrator Eric DeMoura invites you to share your thoughts, concerns, ideas, and more with him at the next Mobile Office Hours Event.

Mobile Office Hours allows residents to speak face-to-face with our Town leaders by bringing those leaders into the community. At these events, attendees may ask questions, report concerns, hear updates on the Town of Mount Pleasant’s Capital Improvement Projects, discover new and ongoing community initiatives, propose ideas that will help shape the future of the Town, and get to know the Town Administrator.

We invite all residents, business owners, and visitors to attend the upcoming Mobile Office Hours event on Friday, February 23, 2024 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Harbor Entrepreneur Center located at 11 Ewall Street in Mount Pleasant. This is a drop-in-style event.

This event will have a focus on economic development and, alongside DeMoura, will feature the Town’s Economic Development Director, Matt Brady. Topics will include entrepreneurship in Town, new and existing resources for business owners, and the recently launched Mount Pleasant Made economic development initiative.

For more information on Mobile Office Hours, click here.