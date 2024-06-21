Mount Pleasant Veteran Brooke Jackson Kahn Named Evan Williams Bourbon 2024 American-Made Hero

× Expand Brooke Jackson Kahn (Credit: Evan Williams)

U.S. Army Captain and veteran Brooke Jackson Kahn has been named an Evan Williams Bourbon American-Made Hero for 2024. Jackson Kahn, founder of She’s The Veteran who served as a combat medic in Operation Iraqi Freedom, was nominated and won the award that is given to six veterans nationwide each year who have dedicated their lives to serving their country and community.

After applying and receiving a grant from Evan Williams’ American-Made Heroes Foundation, Jackson Kahn learned she had also been chosen for the honor–which includes her face and the She’s a Veteran logo with their mission statement on limited-edition bottles of Evan Williams Bourbon.

Expand Credit: Evan Williams

“It was all a surprise to me,” Jackson Kahn tells The Eye Island News. “It will help us spread the word about our organization.”

Jackson Kahn is one of three women veterans selected among this year’s American-Made Heroes, including: Jamie Paxton of Ottawa Lake, Michigan, Master Sergeant, U.S. Air Force (retired); Michael Caimona of Bowie, Maryland, Lieutenant, U.S. Navy; Jas Boothe of Winchester, Virginia, Major, U.S. Army; Steven Jones of Russell, Massachusetts, Sergeant E-5, U.S. Marines; Thomas McNamara of Spanaway, Washington, Chief Master Sergeant, U.S. Air Force (retired).

After being sent samples from Evan Williams, Jackson Kahn got to choose which bourbon to brandish her likeness with: a Kentucky Bourbon Straight Whiskey.

“For me it was about the smoothness and flavor profile. I like a smoother type finish and low burn. It has flavors of vanilla and caramel,” says Jackson Kahn. Her preferred cocktail to make with it?

“I like a Manhattan,” she says.

After moving to Charleston in 2019, Jackson Kahn founded She’s The Veteran in 2020 to help female veterans’ mental health and create community among nearly 45,000 female veterans in South Carolina.

“I was surprised by the lack of resources for women veterans,” says Jackson Kahn. “She’s The Veteran is a built-in friend network, providing camaraderie and connection for women veterans.”

She’s The Veteran offers free surf therapy, art therapy, sailing, yoga, fishing and more events.

Looking to purchase a bottle? They are currently in-stock at Bottles Beverage SuperStore in Mount Pleasant.