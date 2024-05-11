MyLo Kids Corner: South Carolina Through the Eyes of a 4th Grader

First we drove. It was a long car ride, filled with anticipation and excitement. “Are we there yet?,” I asked, impatiently. “Yes, yes, we're here,” my Mom said as we pulled up to the Sealife Camp. A sliver of excitement ran through me. My eyes gleamed with curiosity as I looked up at a tall building made out of bricks. I could see what looked to be one hundred canoes, a staircase heading up into the building, and then a large deck. I glanced into a little room with cool animal skulls and souvenirs. I stood there looking up at the building wondering what I would find in this camp.

As we walked up the stairs, I could also see that the deck overlooked water, which looked cloudy and brackish. I could hear and see two counselors welcoming the other kids walking up the stairs.

“Hello,” one said waving at me.

“Hi,'' I responded.

“Come on, we're about to leave,” she said.

I looked over the deck at the water and hopped in the boat.

After going over the safety rules, we set sail to Crab Island. On our way we saw a beautiful snow white egret looking right at us! Pulling up to the bank we began our scavenger hunt to find shark teeth. Everyone was searching and finding treasures, however I wasn’t so sure about the shark tooth I found. They said it was a sand tiger shark tooth, but it kind of looked like a prehistoric bird skull. I still have it in my room today!

That day at Coastal Expeditions really had been magical!