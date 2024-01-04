New Report: South Carolina No. 15 Worst Lifestyle for Brain Health

A new study done by Life Extension found that South Carolina ranks as the 16th worst state for brain health.

To create the ranking, the company analyzed the most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Seven lifestyle habits that promote brain health were analyzed including exercise, diet, sleep, meditation, reading literature, reading to children, and breastfeeding.

A few findings in South Carolina show 50.8% of residents read literature, 68.5% eat fruits and vegetables daily, 34.2% of babies are breastfed, and 76.1% of adults exercise.

You can view the full study here.