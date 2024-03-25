Patriots Point to Honor Vietnam Veterans During Ceremony On Vietnam Veterans Day

Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum will offer Vietnam veterans and their immediate family free admission on Vietnam Veterans Day, March 29th. This marks the 51st anniversary of the day United States troops left Vietnam. Museum staff and volunteers will welcome each veteran throughout the day by pinning them with a Department of Defense Vietnam War Veteran lapel pin.

At 11 am Patriots Point will host a memorial ceremony inside the Vietnam Experience Exhibit to honor the 896 South Carolinians who did not survive the war. Medal of Honor recipient Major General James E Livingston, USMC (Ret.) ‘95, will serve as the event’s marquee speaker. On May 2nd, 1968, while serving as Commanding Officer, Co E, 2nd Bn, 4th Marines, he distinguished himself above and beyond the call of duty in action against enemy forces and earned the Medal of Honor. After his second tour in Vietnam, he served as an instructor at the Army’s Infantry School, Director of Division Schools for the 1st Marine Division, and later, as S-3 of the 3d Battalion, 7th Marines. In March 1975, he returned to Vietnam and served as Operations Officer for the Vietnam evacuation operations which included Operation Frequent Wind, the evacuation of Saigon.

“Patriots Point and our Vietnam Veteran Volunteer team is proud and honored to welcome Vietnam veterans and their families from all over our state and region on this important day of remembrance,” said Patriots Point Executive Director Allison Hunt. “Vietnam Veterans Day is a meaningful opportunity for our community to come together to honor these veterans for their service and sacrifice.”

A “living history” demonstration will accompany the event, with reenactors present to interact with guests. Throughout the day, representatives from the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center will be onsite to answer questions about various support programs available to veterans and their families. The Charleston Pops and Fed Up food trucks will be onsite until 2 pm. Parking will be $5.