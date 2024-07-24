Pickle Palooza Scheduled for September 21st

On Saturday, September 21st, residents can enjoy Pickle Palooza, a local celebration of all things 'pickle.' The festival-style event will include live music featuring multiple bands/DJs, food trucks, beer tents, liquor vendors, pickeball, games, and more.
There will be temporary pickleball courts, coaches, and experienced players on hand to help folks get a taste for the game.
The array of pickle-themed treats and activities include:
- Pickle tasting flights
- Pickle eating contest
- Pickle juice chug challenge
- Food trucks and stands offering pickle-infused dishes (everything from pickle pizza to pickle ice cream)
- Intro to Pickleball/Pickleball challenges
- Pickle dancers
- Pickle 'gladiators'
- Pickle toss
- Pickle merch
- Pickle photo ops
- Pickle flavored beverages
- Pickle pops
- Pickle cornhole
- Interactive pickle demonstrations
- And much more
You can RSVP on Facebook to get updates. Tickets include general admission and VIP options. VIP tickets will include a sectioned-off area which will include an all-inclusive bar.
This is a family-friendly event. Children 8 and under will be admitted free of charge when accompanied by their parent/guardian.