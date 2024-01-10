Pup Bowl VI Set for February 10th at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre

Mt. Pleasant Towne Centre (MPTC) and the Charleston Animal Society (CAS) will once again team up to host Pup Bowl VII on Saturday, February 10th, from noon to 3 pm. The event will be held at The Oaks, across from Barnes & Noble.

Pup Bowl VII is a pet adoption and family-fun day to benefit Charleston Animal Society. The event will also feature live music, kids activities, and more.

Tickets are $10 per person (children under 12 are free) and 100% of all ticket entry fees will be donated to Charleston Animal Society.

Pup Bowl will be emceed by Silvana Bravo and feature music by DJ Luigi of Latin Groove Entertainment. The National Anthem will be performed by a student of Bach to Rock and the halftime show will feature The Jig Wiggler Trio who play a blend of rock, beach, blues, and country tunes.

Food and snacks will be available from Zimos Gyros, Taternator, Delights Dessert & Coffee, Nothing Bundt Cakes, and Holy City Popcorn, plus beer and wine from Burtons Grill & Bar.

Attendees can enjoy local puppy-themed vendors and one lucky adopter will win a $500 gift certificate to Park West Veterinary Associates, which can be used towards their first puppy wellness visit, recommended testing and deworming, recommended vaccinations, and more.

Kickoff is at 12:30 pm.

Rules of the Game :

*Potential adopters must visit the CAS Registration Table prior to kickoff to receive a registration number.

*Potential adopters wishing to register AFTER kickoff time MAY be accepted on a case-by-case basis.

*Adoptions will be decided by random drawing.

*If your number is selected, you may choose a remaining pup from that quarter only. In the event you do not want a pup from that quarter, your number will be placed back into the drawing.

Intermission: Once all pups in the quarter have been selected for adoption, spectators may give a donation to come on the field, as space allows, for no longer than 5 minutes each turn.