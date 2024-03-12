"Screenagers" Film Series Tackles Mental Health in South Carolina Schools

Right now, record numbers of young people are dealing with unprecedented levels of stress, anxiety, anger, depression, and other mental health issues that can lead to negative — and often tragic — outcomes if not properly addressed.

With that in mind, the Social Emotional Learning Alliance for South Carolina (SEL4SC) held multiple public and private screenings of the documentary films Screenagers Next Chapter and Screenagers Under the Influence in 2023 and has more lined up in 2024.

Filmmaker and physician Dr. Delaney Ruston takes the conversation around screens and teens to the next level with Screenagers: Under the Influence. This documentary addresses vaping, drugs in the digital age and examines how technology shapes substance use by teenagers.

The next screening is to be held at Philip Simmons High School on Daniel Island. The film Under the Influence will be shown on Monday, March 25th at 6 pm. Then again on Monday, April 8th at 6 pm, the film will also be shown at James Island Charter High School on James Island.

Both showings are free and open to the public. Doors open at 5:30 pm and snacks and drinks will be available. Following the screenings, there will be a Q&A session with a panel of experts.

“These films are invaluable tools in helping parents and children have meaningful discussions about crucial mental and emotional health issues,” said Wendy Methvin, Executive Director of SEL4SC. “We are honored to have an opportunity to make a positive impact in the lives of families across South Carolina with this series.”

Screenagers uses a distribution model limited to community settings. This model brings parents, kids, teens, educators, and other professionals together to start a conversation about how the issues raised in the films impact their lives and what they can do about it. The films are primarily shown in schools, churches, synagogues, community centers, and other local settings. Parents are encouraged to bring their kids to the screenings.

Parents, students, educators, PTAs, religious organizations, medical practices, and workplace groups in South Carolina can book their own screenings of Screenagers NEXT CHAPTER and Under the Influence by contacting Wendy Methvin, Executive Director of SEL4SC at wmethvin@sel4sc.org.

SEL4SC is a 501c3 non-profit organization dependent on donations. They are looking for partners and donors to join them in promoting high-quality life skills education across South Carolina. Visit SEL4SC.org or contact them at info@sel4sc.org to learn how you can invest in the future of the state.