Sparks of Love: Sites from 'The Notebook' Tour Unveiled

Prepare to step into the enchanting world of Noah and Allie as On Location Tours proudly announces the launch of its newest walking tour, "Sparks of Love: Sites from The Notebook Tour," in Charleston. Fans of Nicholas Sparks are invited to explore the charming streets and iconic film locations that served as the backdrop for this beloved romance.

Highlights of the tour include:

Dance along King Street where Allie and Noah slow dance in the middle of the road

Take a photo in front of the William Aiken House, where Allie tries on her wedding dress for her wedding with Lon

Stop by the American Theater where Noah and Allie have their very first date (pictured)

Pack your books and head over to Randolph Hall at the College of Charleston, where Allie attends school during WWII

Peer through the window at the restaurant High Cotton, just like Noah does when he sees Allie with Lon for the first time

And more!

A guide, who is well-versed in the film's history and production, will provide behind-the-scenes anecdotes and trivia, making this tour a must for die-hard fans.

To book your spot on the 'The Notebook' Tour, visit onlocationtours.com or contact Erin at erin@onlocationtours.com. The tour launches on Sunday, February 25th at 10 am, and is approximately 2 hours long. The cost of the tour is $30/person.

