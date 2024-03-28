Stingrays Honor Those Affected by Cancer on Pink in the Rink Night

The South Carolina Stingrays, in conjunction with MUSC Health , hosted their annual Pink in the Rink game this past Saturday, March 23, to raise awareness for breast cancer. The Stingrays celebrated survivors and those still battling cancer in front of a crowd of over 5,000 fans, with the first 2,000 fans in attendance receiving a Pink in the Rink bucket hat, courtesy of MUSC Health.

"We are thankful for community partners like the South Carolina Stingrays who help us to get the word out about breast cancer," said Dr. Andrea Abbott, M.D., medical director of the Breast Program, MUSC Hollings Cancer Center. "Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women - we expect that more than 5,800 women in South Carolina will be diagnosed with breast cancer in 2024. Thankfully, treatments have advanced, and patients who come to us have many more options than women in past generations. Our researchers continue to work to develop even more precise therapies with fewer side effects. In the meantime, the most important thing that a woman can do is to ensure she's up-to-date on screenings. If you're 40 or older, make sure to get a mammogram every year!"

The Stingrays wore pink jerseys in their matchup against the Trois-Rivieres Lions, and the jerseys were auctioned off during the game. A portion of the proceeds from the jersey auction went to Share Our Suzy Lowcountry , an organization that provides financial support to patients and families who are battling breast cancer so they can focus on hope and healing.

"We are so grateful for the Stingrays' continued support!" said Share Our Suzy Lowcountry's Mason Ward. "Funds raised will support local breast cancer patients with utility bills, wigs, groceries, transportation to treatment, childcare, and more! We want patients to focus on their recovery and not on the financial strain of battling their disease. Thanks to all who came out to the game to support!"

"If I hadn't found Share Our Suzy, I don't know if I would have made rent for more than one month," said breast cancer survivor Melissa Ankersen. "I am so grateful to be connected with an organization like Share Our Suzy, and I don't think thank you is big enough of a word."

The Stingrays and Share Our Suzy Lowcountry shared several stories of survivors through videos played on the jumbotron during the game. Lindsey Mathews, a breast cancer survivor, and Susan Fancher, a breast cancer patient, participated in a ceremonial puck drop before the game. The Stingrays also put up an “In Honor and Memory of Wall” where fans could write the names of friends and family who have fought or are fighting cancer. Stingrays players also filled out "I Fight For" signs honoring people close to them affected by cancer that were displayed on the concourse.