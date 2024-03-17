Meet The Artist Behind the Illustrated

Meet Rebecca Meixner, the artist behind the Illustrated, whose vibrant and joyful creations have captured the hearts of many. With a mantra of infusing her art with moments of happiness and glimmers of joy, Rebecca's journey as an artist is as colorful as her creations.

A life-altering event in 2019 led her to find solace and healing in her artwork, focusing on beauty amidst tragedy. Inspired by her daughter's college acceptance, she delved into dorm room art, capturing spaces with happiness and nostalgia. Her connection to the College of Charleston fuels her creativity. Rebecca's art celebrates memories and communal experiences, sharing a message of pursuing passion and finding beauty in the process.

MyLo Lowcountry: Can you tell us about your journey as an artist and how you initially got started with creating art?

Rebecca: I have been an artist for as long as I can remember. I attended the Art Institute and then also NYU for marketing, so I was able to eventually combine both in my work.

I had a family & stayed at home with my children selling my art as a fun side project to pay for extra traveling. I was able to build a large collection of hotels and destinations and was eventually given the opportunity with Martha Stewart and was featured in quite a few magazines.

Unfortunately, in 2019, my husband suffered a life changing accident, broke his neck and was unable to work. My art became my therapy, and I focused all my extra time on creating something beautiful out of the tragedy. My catalog doubled as I was pretty intent on looking for good. And good did come out of it.

What inspired you to focus on dorm room art specifically?

My daughter was accepted to COFC! The very first piece was the actual college and I made all of her roommates notecards, pillows, and coffee mugs with that image! I then moved on to illustrate other colleges.

Can you share some insights into the creative process behind your art pieces?

Again, I focus on places, spaces, and objects that remind us of happiness. The little things in life are truly the big things in life. It only takes a walk around the campus or town to be inspired.

As a local artist, how has your connection to the College of Charleston influenced your work?

The College of Charleston is so unique and special. The school reminds me of summer camps and comradery and all things fun, feminine, and pretty. These are things that should be celebrated. We have enough other ways of life in the world, I adore the happiness and pride that COFC students have, it brings me so much hope for the future.

What role do you think art plays in the college experience, both for students and the broader community?

It is so exciting to leave home, decorate your very own place, and do so with the beauty of Charleston. My work has become a collection for students to gift each other and parents and family purchase it to take back home to be reminded of where their students are. I've sold so many pieces to alumni too. We are lucky and proud to live in Charleston and experience the College. It deserves a place on the wall!

Can you share any memorable reactions or feedback you've received from students or residents who have encountered your dorm room art?

I receive a text or a photo once or twice a week from students who want to share where they've hung their pieces. Many times, kids will text me and say "I'm in my friend’s room and they have your work too" I also receive photos and great feedback from Student Living, like Hoffler Place & Sky Garden who think it's great because so many rooms feature my art. We've even talked about partnering as soon as each new year starts. Making it easy for students to purchase during the move in!

What advice would you give to aspiring artists, especially those interested in creating art for communal spaces like college housing?

My advice would be to go with what brings you happiness. I really believe that art is more about the process and the meditation and the result that it gives the artist and less about the outcome... if you do what you love, chances are, someone else will love it too.

Finally, where can people find more information about you and your work, and do you have any upcoming projects or exhibitions we should know about?

I, of course, have a website RebeccaIlustrated.com and I am always in front of Anthropologie on King for every Second Sunday, but I am SO very excited that my recent Holiday Pop Up in the Mills House Hotel has become permanent! I am open Tuesday – Sunday from 10:00am-6:00pm!

This has been a place where I can meet up with my customers, offer a wide variety of my art on different platforms like clothing, candles, and totes; and continue to share new pieces all inspired by our amazing environments. I love all things Charleston and the College of Charleston, and I am very happy that so many students do too.