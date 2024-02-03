The Charleston Symphony Orchestra League Announces Details of 2024 Designer Showhouse

In 1803 John Rudolph Switzer, a King Street saddler, constructed a plantation style home at 6 Montagu, in the new Harleston Village suburb. Two centuries later, the house has undergone a historic restoration and current addition, all to be further enriched by sixteen leading Lowcountry designers, who will transform the house for the Charleston Symphony Orchestra League (CSOL) Designer Showhouse.

The 44th edition of the Designer Showhouse from March 13 to April 13 promises to be bigger and better than ever: a historic architectural treasure, restored and enhanced with modern design elements, to make the house a home - to celebrate life, Charleston style. The Showhouse event also offers an enticing list of special events as well. All proceeds benefit the Charleston Symphony and CSOL Music Scholarships.

6 Montagu is considered a legacy project by the homeowner, Mr. Claron Robertson (aka Rob), who has renovated a number of homes in the neighborhood. This circa 1803 structure is being converted from its most recent configuration of 6 apartments to a reimagined single-family home. The vision combines an extensive historic renovation of the front of the original house with an artistically designed 3-story addition in the back. The renovation includes newly landscaped front and rear gardens including a pool.

Unique series of events at the Designer Showhouse

The Showhouse will be open to the public on Wednesdays – Saturdays from 10 – 4. Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays are reserved for engagements, featuring esteemed musicians and local artists, culinary leaders and interior designers. Many of these intimate events will also include docent-led tours of the Showhouse. The CSOL’s popular SCORE Boutique will be open throughout the tour with a distinctive curated selection of gifts, wearables, and household items. Music during house tours will be provided by Symphony and local professional musicians and also student musicians.

The following events are scheduled at the house:

February 4: Blue Jeans and Blueprints – the Bare Boards Party

March 12: IMAGINE! Opening Night Party

March 15: Chansons et Champagne featuring Charleston Opera Theater March 17: St. Patrick’s Day Garden Party

March 26: A Taste of Gullah Culture Brunch

April 7 & 9: Historic Charleston Supper Club

The “Blue Prints & Blue Jeans Bare Boards Party on February 4th will feature the Showhouse before the designers begin installations. Imagine! The 2024 Designer Showhouse Opening Night Party will kick-off the opening on March 12th. This elegant event will feature the Symphony Brass, the official ribbon cutting with a Champagne Toast, Tasty Bites, Glenn Brown on Piano and Joy Project Jazz and more. Tickets for tours and special events are available on the CSOL website: https://csolinc.org/event/2024designershowhouse/#rsvp-now

Participating Designers

The designers each bring their own modern vision to a different sector of the distinguished house and garden:

• Sandy Ericksen - Sandra Ericksen Design

• Linda Burnside – LGB Interiors

• Michael Mitchell and Stephen Shutts - Mitchel Hill Design

• Maria Schendzelos - Morton James

• Heidi Huddleston, CKD -Delicious Kitchens and Interiors LLC

• Patti Wilbourne - PWD Studio

• Linda Frederick - Linda Frederick Interiors

• Molly Basile, Lindsey Junger and Mary Anna Fricks - Molly Basile Interiors • Terry Stephenson of Juxtaposition Charleston

• Aldous Bertram - Aldous Bertram LLC

• Brittanya Tammmearu - Brittanya Tammearu Interiors

• Wendy Thrower, Wiggie Bittter of Everything Home Charleston with Sandy Ericksen

CSOL - A Brief History

Since 1983, the Charleston Symphony Orchestra League has played its part to support live music in the Lowcountry: the largest institutional donor to Charleston’s Symphony, the CSOL also provides musical scholarships to talented youth. Since its founding, the CSOL, an all-volunteer organization, has grown to become a diverse membership of over 325. Over the years, League members have shared their talents and expertise by contributing thousands of hours in pursuit of a cause that they cherish, making symphonic music and musical training accessible to all.

All proceeds from the 2024 Designer Showhouse will benefit Charleston’s Symphony and music scholarships. The CSOL’s financial support to the Symphony allows the CSO to offer free or low-cost educational opportunities, with a special emphasis on reaching Title I schools and underserved areas.

Follow the CSOL on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/csolinc Or on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/csoleague/