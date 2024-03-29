The Perch Opens in Mt. Pleasant

The Perch, an upscale indoor/outdoor bar and cafe, opened this month at the Get Carried Away Southern Market on Coleman Blvd in Mt Pleasant.

The cafe has a full bar, a craft cocktail menu, lounge seating, six TVs, partial covering/shade, and is dog and family friendly. They offer lunch, happy hour, and a new spot for March Madness viewings. You can see their lunch menu here and their bar menu here.

You can find The Perch at 644 Coleman Blvd in Mt Pleasant, and you can learn more here.