Town of Mount Pleasant Accepting Submissions for Art on the Half Shell Project

The Town of Mount Pleasant Culture, Arts & Pride (CAP) Commission invites artists to submit proposals for its Art on the Half Shell program. Local artists have the opportunity to paint a four-foot fiberglass oyster sculpture to be displayed in public spaces throughout Mount Pleasant. The goal of this project is to foster pride through the arts while also promoting local artists and Mount Pleasant’s unique creative community.

Eligible applications must reside in Berkeley, Charleston, or Dorchester counties. Selected artists will receive a blank oyster sculpture to paint their winning design and will be awarded a $750 honorarium upon return of their finished oyster.

To submit a proposal, artists must email their design concept, photos of a few recent art pieces, a short biography, and completed application to cap@tompsc.com. The application and guidelines are available on the CAP Commission page at tompsc.com. The deadline to apply for this program has been extended to Friday, March 1, 2024.

Mount Pleasant businesses interested in hosting an Art on the Half Shell sculpture in a publicly facing space on their property are encouraged to review the business sponsorship form also available at tompsc.com, or to email staff for more information.