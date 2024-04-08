Towne Centre Hosts Lights & Love Event for Autism Awareness on April 21st

April is World Autism Awareness Month and on Sunday, April 21st, Mount Pleasant Towne Centre is celebrating by hosting Lights & Love, a special event for families with children on the spectrum. The event is held in partnership with Just Bee, a local nonprofit dedicated to creating encouraging and positive experiences for Autistic and Neurodivergent communities.

From 2 pm to 4 pm, this family-friendly event will feature live entertainment including music from DJ Tantrum, arts and crafts, a bounce house, face painting with Faith, balloon animals and glitter tattoos with Carol's Balloon Art, fairy hair with The Sparkle Bar, and more.

Guests will also enjoy a Musical Variety Marionette Show with Bernie Beauchamp plus performances by the Lucy Beckham High School Jazz Ensemble, activities with Beach Cowboy Fitness, and Pedal-Powered Spin Art with Good Clean Fun.

Bites and sips from local food trucks and vendors will be on-site for purchase including Mac Daddy, Burtons Grill & Bar, Holy City Popcorn, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Holy City Homemade Italian Ice, and Pure Fluff Co.

This spring’s Lights & Love event will be birthday-themed in celebration of Mount Pleasant Towne Centre’s 25th Birthday, which will be celebrated all month long. Children in attendance will receive a special Towne Centre 25th birthday treat from Sweet Julep's.