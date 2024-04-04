Two Charleston Chefs Among 2024 James Beard Award Finalists

The James Beard Foundation on Wednesday announced the finalists for their 2024 awards and two Charleston chefs made the cut.

Chef Nikko Cagalanan of Kultura was named a finalist in the "Emerging Chef" category, while Chef James London of Chubby Fish is a finalist for "Best Chef: Southeast (GA, KY, NC, SC, TN, WV)."

The Palmetto State had two other finalists - Chef Robbie Robinson of City Limits Barbeque in Cayce is also a finalist for "Best Chef: Southeast" and Lula Drake Wine Parlour in Columbia hopes to win the "Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program" award.

Winners will be celebrated at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony on Monday, June 10th, 2024, at the Lyric Opera of Chicago. The Restaurant and Chef Awards will be livestreamed on Eater on Monday, June 10th. Nominees for the James Beard Foundation Media Awards will be released on Tuesday, April 30th, 2024.

You can view the entire list of finalists here.

Chubby Fish is located at 252 Coming Street, while Kultura can be found at 73 Spring Street, Unit A.