Unique Downtown Charleston Estate Sale Features Original George Inness (1825-1894) “Windmill” Painting

Blue Moon Estate Sales of Charleston today announced an Estate Sale to be held March 22nd through 24th at a residence in downtown’s Harleston Village. Among the antiques, furniture, china, glassware, rugs, linens and flatware will be a spectacular original painting by George Inness, considered the leading American landscape painter of his time. Inness was known for his ability and skill to put evocative feelings into his interpretations of the American landscape.

About the painting – After the death of his son, George Inness went through a dark period in his life that was reflected in his work. In 1874, he went to Normandy to study under the French landscape painter Camille Corot, where the two would visit a park where a windmill was located. The windmill can be seen in the far-right bottom of the painting’s corner. Through research, it was discovered that like many painters of his time, Inness rarely signed his work and his wife signed some of his work posthumously.

In 2005 the painting was restored at Philadelphia Art, Restoration and Conservation where it was determined that it was a George Inness original, but without a signature, they could not officially authenticate it. In 2009, Sotheby’s valued it at $50,000.

Ownership – the painting has been passed down through five generations of the current owner’s family, from Cape Cod, Massachusetts to the West Village in New York City, to a farm in the Hudson Valley N.Y., and finally to the home of Andy King in Charleston. King has always been fascinated with the painting and its history and traced the original purchase back to his great grandfather Frank Lewis, who purchased it from a Boston art gallery in 1875.

The painting will be featured at the estate sale March 22 – 24th, along with unique and unusual art, furniture, china, glassware, rugs, linens and flatware.

For more information, please contact Nancy Schwartz (nancy@bluemoonestatesales.com)

The Estate Sale will be held at 16 Ascot Alley, Charleston, SC, 29401: