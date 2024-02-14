Wharf, Haddrell, Bennett, and Church Street Basins Drainage Improvement Public Notice Issued

The following is from the Town of Mt. Pleasant:

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Town of Mount Pleasant is coordinating with South Carolina Emergency Management Division to apply for hazard mitigation funding through the Federal Emergency Management Administration’s Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities grant program. As part of the application process and in accordance with Executive Order 11988 and 44 CFR §9.12, public notice is hereby given for the Town of Mount Pleasant’s proposed project which contains actions in or affecting the floodplain and/or wetlands. The project will conform to applicable state and local floodplain protection standards. Funding for the proposed project will be conditional upon compliance with all applicable federal, tribal, state, and local laws, regulations, floodplain standards, permit requirements and conditions.

Applicant: The Town of Mount Pleasant

Project Title: Wharf, Haddrell, Bennett, and Church Street Drainage Basins Improvement

Location of Proposed Work: The proposed work will be in the Wharf, Haddrell, Bennett, and Church Street Basins in the Old Village neighborhood. The four project Basins combined directly drain 53.8 acres and serve 256 properties. The total proposed construction area is estimated at 3.6 acres (156,700 square feet) of right-of-way where either new stormwater infrastructure will be installed or existing infrastructure will be improved, retrofitted, or replaced.

Proposed Work and Purpose: The Town seeks to mitigate frequent flooding in the historic Old Village community. This low-lying area is adjacent to Shem Creek and the Charleston Harbor where stormwater infrastructure has been assessed and determined to be non-existent, undersized, or in need of critical repair (failing to meet a 1-year storm capacity in many cases). To address this, the Town will install critical stormwater infrastructure in the Wharf, Haddrell, Bennett, and Church Street Basins. The Town recently completed drainage improvements to the Royall Avenue Basin within the Old Village and is actively seeking funding for other basins through various funding sources. The Town seeks assistance in funding improvements to Wharf, Haddrell, Bennett, and Church Street Basins. A conceptual design was developed for this project. Mitigating activities include the establishment of improved system outfalls to the marshes of Shem Creek including the implementation of tidal check valves; installation of 3,883 linear feet of pipe improvements/extensions, and 57 replaced/new structures (inlets, junction boxes, conflict structures, etc.). The Town will incorporate nature-based solutions through the restoration and installation of additional Green Infrastructure to include restoration of roadside grass swales which provide bioretention, positive drainage, conveyance of storm water and filtering to remove pollutants.

Comment Period: The comment period is from February 14, 2024 through March 30, 2024. Comments are solicited from the public; local, state or federal agencies; and other interested parties in order to consider and evaluate the impacts of the proposed project. Comments can be made in writing and addressed to Shannon Whitehead, 100 Ann Edwards Lane, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 or by email to swhitehead@tompsc.com. Comments are due by close of business on March 30, 2024.

Maps: A map of the proposed project area is available for public inspection at 100 Ann Edwards Lane, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464

Point of Contact: For additional information, please contact: Shannon Whitehead, Emergency Management and Resilience Officer at swhitehead@tompsc.com or 843-996-0030