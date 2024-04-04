2024 Rescue Brew Pet Star Search is Underway

The Rescue Brew star search celebrating Charleston Animal Society's 150th Anniversary is now underway. If you submit a photo of your dog and/or cat, they could end up on the label of Rescue Brew made by Commonhouse Aleworks.

Upload your favorite photo of your pet and write why your pet deserves to be the face of Rescue Brew at CharlestonAnimalSociety.org/ RescueBrew. The nomination phase runs now through April 21st. A $15 donation is required for each entry. Each donation supports the lifesaving programs of Charleston Animal Society.

After everyone is entered, the real competition begins during the voting phase (April 22nd to May 20th), where people can choose their favorites. Each $1 donation to your pet’s profile counts as one vote. The top three vote-getters for cats and dogs will be named finalists and a panel of judges will decide the winners in each category. Rescue Brew will go on sale this summer at Commonhouse Aleworks.

“We are honored and grateful for the opportunity to brew Charleston Animal Society’s annual Rescue Brew this year,” said Pearce Fleming, proprietor of Commonhouse Aleworks. “This is a cause near and dear to the hearts of our entire team. We are excited to see the positive impact of this partnership come to fruition for the rescue animals in our community.”

You and your dog are invited to a launch party for Rescue Brew on Sunday, April 7th, from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, at Commonhouse Aleworks. Attendees can enjoy bluegrass, beer, and pet adoptions. Organizers will even help you get that perfect photo for your Rescue Brew entry.

Nominate your pet and get 25% off any tasting flight of craft beer at Commonhouse Aleworks through May 20th. Commonhouse Aleworks is located at 4301 O'Hear Ave. in North Charleston.