A Quiet Weather Setup Until At Least Tuesday

A visible satellite image shows clear skies over South Carolina and most of the rest of the South early this afternoon. Clouds associated with a storm centered over Maine cover the northeast and linger back into the Ohio and Tennessee Valleys. Another storm is bringing clouds to the western states. This storm's clouds will block the view of Monday's eclipse over parts of the nation's midsection.

Image Source: University of Wisconsin RealEarth

After the storms and blustery days earlier this week, high pressure is taking charge of our weather, and it will remain in control for at least a few days. This air mass is of polar origin; temperatures will run below average for early April over the weekend. The rest of today will be sunny, then a few high clouds will filter sunshine over the weekend, especially on Sunday. But overall, the weather looks nice this weekend, with highs in the 60s this afternoon and Saturday, then within a few degrees of 70 across the state Sunday.

Our one concern for the weekend will be the chilly nights and mornings, with lows in the 30s in the Upstate to 40s along the Coastal Plain. Most of the Upstate, Catawba River Area, and upper Pee Dee will be cold enough for frost Saturday morning, and usual cold spots in the Midlands and Central Savannah River Area could also be cold enough. So, protect your plants if you live in that area. Sunday morning won't be as chilly, but colder spots along and north of I-20 might again see frost.

After that, temperatures go up, up, and away again. Most of the state will reach 75-80 for highs on Monday with a partly sunny sky. It will remain warm for the rest of next week, but it might turn unsettled. A cold front will approach but become stationary not far to our north and west Monday night into Tuesday. The extent of wet weather we see will depend on how far south the front gets before stalling. The Upstate has the best chance to see clouds and rain on Tuesday and Wednesday. The rest of the state will probably remain dry but with limited sunshine those days. However, if the front gets farther south than expected, more of the state will see some rain. Some places could see a thunderstorm, but this doesn't look like a severe weather event.

Later next week, the first front will retreat northward as a more substantial storm system moves our way. It will move by northwest of us and pull a cold front through. This will be more of a shower-and-thunderstorm situation, and there will be a chance for severe storms, but timing will matter. Right now, it looks like the front will move through Thursday night, and that would limit the severe storm potential. However, the timing is uncertain and could be 12 hours or more earlier or later, which would bring the front through during the day and increase the severe storm risk.

Early signs are that we'll have nice weather again for next weekend. If so, that will be three in a row ... we're on a roll!

Last Friday, I promised to talk more about the weather for the solar eclipse coming up on Monday. Unlike 2017's eclipse, South Carolina will only see a partial eclipse, with the path of totality passing through the nation's midsection, the Midwest, and northern New England. If you're sticking around South Carolina and want to see the eclipse, the sun will be more covered in the Upstate than along the coast, but clouds are more likely to obscure the view in the Upstate.

Don't forget your eclipse glasses because there will be no place in South Carolina where it will be safe to look directly at the sun with no specialized eye protection. Ordinary sunglasses are not suitable.

If you're traveling and hoping to see the total eclipse, I'm sad to report that clouds will be a problem over much of the path of totality. Northern New England will fare well, especially Maine, but areas from western New York back to Texas look iffy at best.

NOAA's Weather Prediction Center (look for the goods in the "Top Stories" section at right) is issuing daily forecasts for sky cover for Monday's eclipse. On their latest forecast below, you can see that aside from New England and perhaps a pocket in Missouri, Illinois, and Indiana, the cloud forecast isn't looking good on Monday. So, if you're considering the long drive and haven't yet chosen where to go, those areas give you the best view. If you go, prepare for lots of traffic and high hotel bills.

The latest forecast for cloud cover Monday afternoon from the Weather Prediction Center.